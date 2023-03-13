Oppo Find N2 Flip India price revealed; Samsung Flip 4 rival to cost Rs 89,999, sale starts March 17

Oppo Find N2 Flip India price has been revealed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival will cost Rs 89,999 in India for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Squarely on basis of specs, Oppo is undercutting Samsung. The Flip 4 starts at Rs 89,999 for 8GB/128GB.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price, availability

The Find N2 Flip will be available in India starting March 17 (12am) at a price of Rs 89,999 (8GB/256GB). It will be sold via Oppo Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. The Find N2 Flip is confirmed to come with international warranty.

Oppo says HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card & Amex card users will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on purchase of the Find N2 Flip. The company will also offer Rs 5,000 exchange bonus to existing Oppo users, while non-Oppo users will get up to Rs 2,000 bonus on exchange.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specs, features

The Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch 1080p folding AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1600nits and supports HDR10+ playback. The cover screen is 3.2-inches.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus processor and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.

For photography, the Find N2 Flip has dual cameras on the back with a 50MP main (Sony IMX890) and 8MP ultrawide. The Find N2 Flip’s cameras make use of Hasselblad colour science and its custom MariSilicon X imaging NPU can theoretically enhance low-light videos according to Oppo. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.