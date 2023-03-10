Oppo Find N2 Flip India price reveal on March 13; will it be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Oppo Find N2 Flip India price will be revealed on March 13, 2023. The foldable flip phone from Oppo was launched globally, India included, in mid-February though its price in India and availability details weren’t announced at that time. The Find N2 Flip is Oppo’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Find N2 Flip in global markets starts at £849 (which roughly translates to about Rs 83,200) and it would be interesting to see how Oppo prices the flip phone in India. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 for context, starts at Rs 89,999 for 8GB/128GB.

Oppo has launched a limited edition pass on Flipkart, to seemingly nudge prospective buyers in the direction of the Find N2 Flip by not only assuring priority access in sales, but also offering up to Rs 10,000 discount benefits (Rs 5,000 bank offer + Rs 5,000 exchange bonus) by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000. The exact detail of availability should be announced on March 13.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specs, features

The Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch 1080p folding AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1600nits and supports HDR10+ playback. The cover screen is 3.2-inches.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor. The Find N2 Flip’s India product page only lists the 8GB/256GB variant, so presumably that’s the one coming to the country. Powering the phone is a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.

For photography, the Find N2 Flip has dual rear cameras including a 50MP main (Sony IMX890) and 8MP ultrawide. Oppo says the Find N2 Flip’s cameras make use of Hasselblad colour science while its custom MariSilicon X imaging NPU can theoretically enhance low-light videos. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Oppo says the Find N2 Flip’s waterdrop-style Flexion Hinge is designed to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds (or 100 times daily for more than ten years) and results in a “significantly shallower, narrower crease than other flip phones” which is seemingly “almost invisible in most environments.” You will also be able to prop the phone between 45- and 110-degree on a surface. Stay tuned for more.