Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip launched: Price, specs, availability and more

Oppo has unveiled a new series of its foldable phones in China. The company launched the new Find N2 series which includes two phones- Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. Find N2 is a sequel to the company’s Find N foldable phone which was launched earlier this year. The Find N2 opens up horizontally whereas the N2 Flip is a clamshell foldable phone. The Find N2 is said to be exclusive to China while the Find N2 Flip will be launched in other global markets as well.

Talking about the Find N2 first, the phone comes with few significant design improvements over its predecessor. The smartphone weighs 43 grams which is lighter than Find N. According to Android Authority report, Oppo has reduced the number of parts for the hinge from 138 to 100 in Find N2. The report states that Oppo has tested the phone’s display to 400,000 folds.

Find N2 sports a 5.54-inch AMOLED exterior and 7.1-inch AMOLED interior displays with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display is secured with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and comes in 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations. The storage options are 256GB and 512GB which are non-expandable.

On the imaging front, Find N2 sports triple rear cameras including a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS, f/1.8, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP 2x telephoto camera with f/2.46 aperture. It has a 32MP exterior camera with f/2.4 aperture and the same 32MP sensor in the internal display.

The phone is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 67W wired charging support which the company claims can charge 100 percent in 42 minutes. The phone runs the company’s in-house Color OS 13 based on Android 13. The smartphone comes in Black, Green and White colour options. The phone is priced at RMB 7,999 (roughly Rs 95,000).

Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch cover display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS and relies on a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. Find N2 Flip sports dual rear cameras including a 50MP primary camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies. Both the phones have side-mounted fingerprint scanner. About the pricing, OPPO Find N2 Flip comes at RMB 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,300) for the 8GB/256GB variant and RMB 6,999 (roughly Rs 83,000) for the 16GB/512GB model.

