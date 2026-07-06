For many smartphone buyers, day-to-day reliability matters more than benchmark scores or spec-sheet comparisons. That is the approach Oppo appears to have taken with the F33 Pro 5G. After using the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as my primary device, I found a phone that focuses on the features most users interact with every day – display quality, battery life, cameras and dependable performance.

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The phone features a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel delivers sharp visuals, good contrast and vibrant colours, making it well suited for streaming, reading, web browsing and social media. The higher refresh rate makes scrolling and switching between apps feel fluid, while brightness levels are sufficient for comfortable outdoor use in most situations.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In daily use, the phone handled multitasking, video streaming, navigation and productivity apps without noticeable slowdowns. Casual gaming was equally manageable, with stable performance and controlled heat levels during extended sessions. The generous storage also means users are unlikely to run out of space quickly, even with a large collection of apps, photos and videos.

The camera system is another area where Oppo has invested. The 50MP rear camera captures detailed images in daylight with balanced colours and a good level of dynamic range. Portrait shots appear natural, while Night Mode helps improve low-light photography, although image quality still depends on available lighting.

The standout feature, however, is the 50MP ultra-wide front camera with autofocus. Selfies retain a good level of detail, and autofocus keeps subjects sharp even when the framing changes. The wider field of view also makes it easier to fit multiple people into a single frame, making the camera well suited for video calls and social media content creation.

Battery life is where the Oppo F33 Pro makes its strongest case. At my end, the 7,000mAh battery comfortably lasted beyond a full day during regular use that included streaming, photography, messaging, navigation and social media. On lighter workloads, it extended well into a second day. When charging was required, the bundled 80W SUPERVOOC charger reduced downtime considerably, taking the battery from low to usable levels in a relatively short time.

The F33 Pro runs ColorOS, which includes features such as split-screen multitasking, privacy controls and interface customisation without making the software feel overly complex. The in-display fingerprint scanner unlocks the phone quickly, while face unlock also worked reliably during testing.

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Overall, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G delivers a balanced smartphone experience with dependable performance, capable cameras and one of its biggest strengths – battery life.

Specififcations

Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX Octa-Core processor

Operating system: ColorOS 16.0 (based on Android 16)

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+2MP (rear), 50MP selfie camera

Battery: 7000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 40,999 (8GB/256GB)