Oppo F23 with Snapdragon 695, triple camera set up launched at Rs 24,999

Oppo has launched a new Oppo F23 smartphone in Inda. The Oppo F23 is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Oppo has priced the smartphone at Rs 24,999 and it will be available for buying from May 18 starting 12AM through Oppo Store and Amazon.

The OPPO F23 5G sports a 6.72-inch large display with refresh rate of 120Hz and a 3D curved screen with a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio.

The new Oppo F23 comes with company’s proprietary 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging that company claims can power the device to 50% in just 18 minutes, while a 5-minute charge can provide up to 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing. On a full charge, its 5000mAh battery lasts up to 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing, says the company.

The Oppo F23 5G phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and up to 256GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB via SD card. The 8GB RAM can be extended by a further 8GB from storage via OPPO’s RAM expansion technology.

The smartphone features an advanced camera setup–a 64MP AI shooter, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP microlens, and a 32MP selfie snapper with proprietary features such as Portrait Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, Selfie HDR, and AI Colour Portrait. OPPO F23 5G will be available in two colours- Bold Gold and Cool Black.

As part of the launch offer, Oppo F23 is offering flat Rs 2,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI and HDFC bank cards. Loyal Oppo customers can avail an exchange of up to Rs 2500. Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 1500.