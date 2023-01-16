Oppo A78 5G versus Redmi Note 12 5G versus Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know

Oppo has launched the Oppo A78 5G in India today at a price of Rs 18,990. It has a 90Hz display and 33W fast charging support. But easily its biggest draw is the software. It is among the select few smartphones that comes with Android 13 right out of the gate, something which is still a rarity in this price range. At its price, the Oppo A78 will compete with phones like the Redmi Note 12 and Samsung’s soon-to-launch Galaxy A14.
Here we take a look at each of these phones individually to find how the Oppo A78 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G stack up against each other:
- Display: The Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution. The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6.6-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution and d 90Hz refresh rate. The Note 12 has a hole punch cut-out while the A14 and A78 have waterdrop-style notch.
- Processor: The Redmi Note 12 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 while the A14 and A78 are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700.
- RAM, Storage: The Note 12 comes in two configurations: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. The Oppo A78 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes in three configurations— 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.
- Rear camera setup: The Redmi Note 12 has a 48MP main camera paired with another 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras. The Galaxy A14 has a 50MP main and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. The Oppo A78 has a dual camera setup on the rear which is a combination of a 50MP main and another 2MP depth sensor.
- Front camera: The Note 12 and Galaxy A14 have a 13MP selfie shooter while the Oppo A78 has an 8MP selfie cam.
- Battery, charging: All the three phones have a 5,000mAh battery. The A78 and Note 12 get 33W fast charging while the A15 tops out at 15W.
- Prices in India: Redmi Note 12 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 19,999. Oppo has launched the A78 5G in India at a price of Rs 18,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy A14 price in the US starts at about $200 which roughly translates to Rs 16,500.