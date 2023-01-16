Oppo A78 5G versus Redmi Note 12 5G versus Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know

Oppo has launched the Oppo A78 5G in India today at a price of Rs 18,990. It has a 90Hz display and 33W fast charging support. But easily its biggest draw is the software. It is among the select few smartphones that comes with Android 13 right out of the gate, something which is still a rarity in this price range. At its price, the Oppo A78 will compete with phones like the Redmi Note 12 and Samsung’s soon-to-launch Galaxy A14.

Here we take a look at each of these phones individually to find how the Oppo A78 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G stack up against each other: