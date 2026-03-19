If you have a budget of Rs 20,000 to spend on a smartphone and all you need is a reasonable mix of features and a nicedesign, which of these phones deserve your money – the Oppo A6s 5G or the Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G? Announced over the last few months, these two budget phones target users seeking 5G performance, large batteries, and everyday usability without putting starin on the wallet. They feature large batteries, smooth high refresh rate displays, and a feature-rich custom Android experience.

Hence, if you were to choose between one of these phones, which of these should you pick? Let’s find out.

Price and variants

The Oppo A6s 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to Rs 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Oppo offers launch discounts like Rs 1,000 off and no-cost EMI.

The Redmi 15 5G starts around Rs 16,000–17,000 for base variants (6GB + 128GB), and goes up to Rs 19,499 for the higher variant with 8GB/256GB combo.

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Display

The Oppo A6s 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1570 × 720) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,125 nits peak brightness. The Redmi 15 5G gets a larger 6.9-inch FHD+ (2340 × 1080) IPS LCD panel, up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 850 nits peak brightness, higher 374 PPI density, TÜV certifications for eye comfort. Out of the two, the Redmi delivers a sharper, smoother, and more premium viewing experience with full HD resolution and a higher refresh rate.

Performance and Storage

The Oppo A6s 5G relies on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options and 128GB storage in UFS 2.2 format out of the box, expandable via microSD.

The Redmi 15 5G relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 (6nm, octa-core up to 2.3GHz), with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage with UFS 2.2 spec.

Both chipsets handle daily tasks well, but Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 offers slightly better efficiency and gaming potential. Redmi’s higher RAM options and virtual expansion give it an advantage for multitasking.

Camera

With the Oppo A6s 5G, you get a 50MP primary + 2MP secondary camera setup on the back, and a 5MP camera on the front. It also gets AI features like Portrait Retouching and Perfect Shot.

The Redmi 15 5G comes with a 50MP AI dual camera setup (f/1.75 aperture) with AI Sky, Erase, filters; while the front camera gets an 8MP sensor.

Redmi’s higher-resolution front camera and better aperture make it superior for selfies and low-light shots, while both rear setups are basic but functional.

Battery and Charging

The Oppo A6s 5G comes with a 6,500mAh battery, 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging (means quick top-ups, e.g., 1% to 41% in 30 minutes). The Redmi 15 5G comes with a larger 7,000mAh battery (Si-C EV-grade), 33W charging, 18W reverse charging. Redmi wins on sheer capacity for longer endurance, though Oppo charges faster.

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Conclusion

The Redmi 15 emerges as the clearer winner in this comparison. It outperforms in key areas—sharper FHD+ display with higher 144Hz refresh, better front camera, larger 7,000mAh battery, more RAM/storage flexibility, and useful extras like IR blaster and reverse charging—all often at a similar or lower price point. While Oppo A6s 5G impresses with faster 45W charging and a bright display, its HD+ resolution, lower front camera, and capped storage feel like compromises in 2026’s budget segment.