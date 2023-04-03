Oppo A1x launched with Dimensity 700, 5,000mAh battery and more: Full details

After launching Oppo A58x back in December, Oppo has announced its revamped model called Oppo A1x. A1x will have a 6.56-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is going to be equipped with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP camera housed in the water drop notch at the front.

The phone comes with a 13MP main (25mm, f/2.2), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and another 2MP depth (f/2.4).

Oppo A1x has relatively a thicker chin with slim sides and top bezels. The phone runs on Android 12 software based ColorOS 12.1. You get a 5,000mAh battery in this phone.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for micro-SD storage expansion. The phone supports 10W charging. The phone comes with two colours black and blue.

It’s currently available for an open sale in China.