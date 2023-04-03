scorecardresearch
Oppo A1x launched with Dimensity 700, 5,000mAh battery and more: Full details

After launching Oppo A58x back in December, Oppo has announced the revamped model of Oppo A58x, Oppo A1x.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Oppo A1x launched
Oppo has announced the revamped model of Oppo A58x, Oppo A1x.

After launching Oppo A58x back in December, Oppo has announced its revamped model called Oppo A1x. A1x will have a 6.56-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is going to be equipped with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP camera housed in the water drop notch at the front.  

The phone comes with a 13MP main (25mm, f/2.2), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and another 2MP depth (f/2.4).

Oppo A1x has relatively a thicker chin with slim sides and top bezels. The phone runs on Android 12 software based ColorOS 12.1. You get a 5,000mAh battery in this phone.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for micro-SD storage expansion. The phone supports 10W charging. The phone comes with two colours black and blue.

It’s currently available for an open sale in China.

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 18:50 IST

