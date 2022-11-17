Oppo A1 Pro launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip, 4,800 mAh battery and more: Check specs, price

Oppo has launched the all-new Oppo A1 Pro smartphone in China. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip.

As of now, the company has still not confirmed the availability and pricing of the smartphones.

Oppo A1 Pro: Price, availability



Oppo A1 Pro has been launched in China in two storage configurations. It comes in 8 GB + 128 GB variant which is priced at CNY 1,7999 (roughly Rs 20,581) and 12 GB + 256 GB which is priced at CNY 2,229 (roughly Rs 25,513).

The smartphone comes in three colour options black, blue and gold. The smartphone will be available for sale in China starting on November 25.

Oppo A1 Pro: Specifications, features



The Oppo A1 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch display along with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other than this the smartphone also comes equipped with A1Pro stereo speakers.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip which is paired with 8 GB of RAM + 128GB and 128 GB + 256 GB of storage.

For photography, the phone has a dual camera setup on the back. This includes a 108 MP main sensor and another 2MP depth sensor. The software side comes covered with ColorOS 13based on Android 13.

Powering the phone is a 4,800mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support.

