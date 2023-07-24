Oppenheimer failed to inspire kids; it really missed the mark: OpenAI’s Sam Altman

While the world stands in complete amusement with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which released on April 21, fans found the movie to be no less than a “masterpiece.” The movie depicts the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the mind behind the first atomic bomb. On one side, the fans describe the movie as a spectacle, but it seems that OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, is not particularly satisfied by it. In a tweet, Altman expressed that he hoped the movie to be an inspiration for kids to become physicists. However, it seems to have missed the mark.

i was hoping that the oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it really missed the mark on that.



let's get that movie made!



(i think the social network managed to do this for startup founders.) — Sam Altman (@sama) July 22, 2023

Further, Altman was in praise for another movie, Social Network, that, according to him, managed to inspire the startup founders. Twitter’s Elon Musk was seen in agreement with Altman’s opinion and wrote, “Indeed.” Many users were in agreement with what Altman had to say. One of the users wrote, “Movies can be a powerful source of inspiration for the younger generation. If the Oppenheimer movie was done right, it could have sparked a lot of young people’s interest in physics.”

Totally agree! Movies can be a powerful source of inspiration for the younger generation. If the Oppenheimer movie was done right, it could have sparked a lot of young people's interest in physics. Maybe this is worth considering as a next project? 🎥🔬 — Slava Melandovich (@SlavaMelan) July 22, 2023

Another user supported what Altman had to say by citing the reason for the difference in era. A Twitter user also suggested making a movie about Feynman. He is another theoretical physicist from the U.S. The user expressed that Feynman can make physics look cool.

To be fair this might be due to the difference in era. The social network isn't far removed from what is going on in the modern world. Whereas many would struggle to relate to a WW2-era physicist. — TheAIAvatar (@TheAIAvatar) July 22, 2023

However, there were many other users who thought otherwise. One of the users pointed out that the movie was a cautionary tale. They explained how it is about an individual who led a team to build something that led to a horrific tragedy that haunted the members for the rest of their lives. They also noted that if Altman is not getting what the movie is about, the latter might be spiralling like Oppenheimer did.

1. You have no idea what the effect of the movie may be on young minds yet

2. Did you read the book? It's a cautionary tale, its title is allusion to the greek tragedy which is also, a cautionary tale

3. It's about a guy and the team he lead who lost themselves in race that… — Per-Anders Edwards (@per_anders) July 23, 2023

Users were also seen taking a dig at Altman and ChatGPT. One of the users said with a hint of sarcasm, “ChatGPT, please generate a plot for the Oppenheimer movie that Sam will enjoy.”

Oppenheimer was a highly anticipated movie that managed to collect Rs. 13–14 crore on its first day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It explores the social consciousness and ideals that Oppenheimer followed and how he led the Manhattan Project, which was responsible for building the bomb that dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

