Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang has boldly proclaimed that OpenClaw is the next big thing in the world of AI, equating its relevance to ChatGPT’s transformative force in 2022. The viral open-source autonomous AI agent platform is poised to become a crucial milestone in the world of AI, similar to what OpenAI’s ChatGPT did in 2022.

Speaking to CNBC’s Jim Cramer during an interview on “Mad Money” on the sidelines of Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, Huang talked about how OpenClaw is essentially a game-changing shift from passive chatbots to proactive, action-taking AI agents.

“This is definitely the next ChatGPT,” Huang stated, highlighting how OpenClaw represents the “beginning of a new renaissance in software.” He went further, calling it “the largest, most popular, most successful open-sourced project in the history of humanity,” with explosive adoption that has made it the fastest-growing open-source project ever recorded.

Why OpenClaw is the next big deal in the AI space

Unlike traditional LLMs that primarily answer questions or generate text, OpenClaw is an open-source framework for building autonomous AI agents capable of executing real-world tasks with minimal human oversight. Think of it as an application to create AI agents that runs on your PC.

Users on OpenClaw can create personalised agents using just one line of code, enabling them to handle complex workflows, such as designing a kitchen layout by analysing images, researching tools, iterating concepts, and refining outputs autonomously.

Huang highlighted the societal impact OpenClaw would have with its capabilities. “Every carpenter can now be an architect. Every plumber will become an architect. We are going to elevate the capabilities of everyone.” He equated OpenClaw’s role in the agentic AI era to what Windows was for personal computing or Linux/Kubernetes for cloud infrastructure.

The project, which was originally developed by Peter Steinberger (who later joined OpenAI), runs locally on Mac, Windows, or Linux, and supports models from Anthropic, OpenAI, or local LLMs. It also integrates with messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, Slack, and more. OpenClaw highlights privacy by keeping data on-device and acting as a personal AI assistant that “actually does things”— from managing calendars and emails to automating repetitive tasks.

Nvidia doubles down with NemoClaw Enterprise stack

To capitalise on the momentum of open-source AI creators, Nvidia announced NemoClaw — an enterprise-grade, secure version of OpenClaw. NemoClaw integrates Nvidia’s full software stack, adding secure guardrails for privacy, oversight, compliance, and scalability, making it suitable for businesses wary of uncontrolled agent actions.

Huang stressed Nvidia’s mission to enable safe and widespread adoption of agentic AI, addressing concerns around security, privacy, and ethical control as agents gain independence.