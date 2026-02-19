The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brought one of the most controversial stand-offs between the CEOs of two of the most influential AI firms of the world. The long-standing tension between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei took center stage when these two rival leaders conspicuously avoided holding hands during a group photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other tech executives ahead of the closing speech of the PM. The photo opportunity also saw other key tech CEO and leaders such as Meta’s Alexandr Wang, Google’s Sundar Pichai, DeepMind’s Sir Demis Hassabis and others.

Altman and Amodei avoid holding hands

In a moment that was captured on camera, Modi linked arms with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Altman, while other dignitaries followed suit. Altman and Amodei, positioned next to each other, opted instead to raise their fists in the air, creating an awkward break in the chain and drawing immediate online commentary labeling it a symbol of the “AI cold war.”

The incident marks the second time in recent months when these two have clashed, thus underscoring the deep rivalry between them. The rivalry initiated when Amodei departed from OpenAI in 2020. Amodei, who served as Vice President of Research under Altman, left along with his sister Daniela Amodei and other senior researchers over disagreements on AI safety priorities, commercialisation pace, and Altman’s leadership style. They founded Anthropic in 2021 with a focus on “constitutional AI” and safety-first development.

Previous escalation of public disputes

In January 2026, Anthropic aired high-profile Super Bowl advertisements highlighting “AI that you can trust” with taglines implying drama-free development and no ads “coming to AI.” The ads featured dramatic headlines like “Deception,” “Betrayal,” and “Treachery,” widely interpreted as indirect shots at OpenAI’s internal turmoil (including the 2023 boardroom ouster of Altman) and its plans to introduce labelled ads in ChatGPT’s free tier.

Altman responded sharply, calling the ads “clearly dishonest” and “funny,” while asserting that OpenAI would never depict AI in such a negative light. He accused Anthropic of restricting access to its coding tools for certain companies (including OpenAI) and serving “an expensive product to rich people.”

Amodei, on the other hand, has positioned Anthropic as stable and privileged in model development, stating in December 2025 that the company faces no “code reds” unlike rivals reacting to competitive releases. Anthropic derives about 85% of revenue from enterprise clients, while OpenAI relies on consumer usage for over 60% of its income, with ChatGPT boasting hundreds of millions of users.

The fist-raise gesture at the summit, amid a gathering of global AI leaders under India’s IndiaAI Mission, has fueled speculation about collaboration prospects. While both companies are deepening ties in India – OpenAI through partnerships like JioHotstar, Anthropic via its Bengaluru office and Infosys collaboration, the photo moment highlights that personal and philosophical differences remain unresolved.