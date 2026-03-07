For the past two decades after the Internet boom the sureshot way to land a high paying job in a Big-Tech company was by earing ho to code. However according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, this way is outdated and redundant especially for the Gen-Z who is entering the workforce currently.

While speaking at the Stratechery podcast with Ben Thompson, Sam Altman when asked what would he do differently if he was joining the workforce today. The Open AI CEO who is known as Stanford University drop-out said two things he would do differently today.

First thing he said, “The obvious tactical thing is just get really good at using AI tools,” Altman stated. He drew a direct parallel to his own graduation era, noting, “Like when I was graduating as a senior from high school, the obvious tactical thing was get really good at coding, and this is the new version of that.”

For Indian students and young professionals looking for a direction in this highly competitive and evolving age, this advice signals a major shift in where they should focus their energy to remain employable.

Importantly the crux in Sam Altman’s viewpoint remains that it is about staying trendy and rooted in the transformation happening inside tech companies right now. According to Sam Altman, AI is already responsible for writing 50% of the code at many organizations.

This reality is echoed by other tech leaders. Earlier this month Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted an even more aggresive timeline, stating that within the next three to six months, AI could be generating 90 percent of the code produced by software teams.

In a related development At a recent company-wide meeting, Sam Altman the CEO of OpenAI gave employees a direct and honest message about the company’s partnership with the US military. He said that while OpenAI builds artificial intelligence tools, it does not control how the government finally uses them.

Altman’s statement came after concerns were raised inside the company

According to a report by CNBC, Sam Altman’s statement came after concerns were raised inside the company about a new agreement with the US Department of Defense. Some employees were uncomfortable about OpenAI’s technology being linked to military operations. Sam Altman tried to address those worries openly.