OpenAI’s first hardware product is here, and unlike the rumours, it isn’t a smartphone-killing device or a smartphone running ChatGPT! It isn’t even an AI voice device. Sam Altman’s AI firm has created something for developers, and it looks like a product from the 1980s!

Unveiled at the AI Engineer World Fair in San Francisco, OpenAI’s debut hardware gadget is called the Codex Micro — a specialised, tactile input device designed to fundamentally shift how programmers interact with artificial intelligence.

Confused? This is what you need to know about Codex Micro – OpenAI’s first physical tech.

What is the OpenAI Codex Micro?

The Codex Micro is a “macro pad” – a miniaturised, programmable auxiliary keyboard, built specifically to enhance the workflow of developers using OpenAI’s coding models and agents.

Rather than building the hardware entirely from scratch, however, OpenAI has partnered with Work Louder – a boutique hardware manufacturer highly regarded in the tech and design community for its premium mechanical keyboards and creator-focused productivity pads.

According to OpenAI spokesperson Dominik Kundel, the Codex Micro is explicitly “designed to supercharge people’s Codex usage.”

How it works

While OpenAI has not yet revealed the full feature set, the Codex Micro is heavily based on Work Louder’s acclaimed Creator Micro 2 form factor. Users can expect:

Mechanical switches: Around 13 highly tactile, remappable mechanical keys.

Rotary dials and joysticks: Physical knobs and fluid control modules that allow precise scrolling, stepping through code, or adjusting parameters.

Touch sensors: Advanced capacitive elements for contextual gesture controls.

Currently, interacting with an AI coding assistant involves a lot of friction. Developers constantly have to highlight code, switch windows to an AI interface (like ChatGPT or a browser tab), copy-paste prompt templates, and then manually copy the generated code back into their Integrated Development Environment (IDE).

The Codex Micro aims to completely erase this clunky workflow. By embedding dedicated shortcuts directly onto a physical desktop console, developers can trigger complex AI coding functions at the press of a button.

In essence, Codex Micro is just a shortcut device for developers.

For instance, a programmer could map specific mechanical keys to instantly:

– Explain a highlighted block of code.

– Generate unit tests for the active file.

– Refactor or optimise a function.

– Debug an error log.

By translating digital AI prompts into physical, tactile inputs, the tool turns OpenAI’s backend models into a seamless extension of the programmer’s keyboard.

OpenAI not the first to create it

OpenAI isn’t the first software giant to create physical macro pads for specialised workflows. Prior to this, UI/UX design giant Figma partnered with Work Louder to release a customised version of the Creator Micro.

That device came loaded with preconfigured shortcuts that allowed digital designers to navigate canvas environments, align elements, and execute design functions faster than standard keyboard shortcuts allowed.

OpenAI is adopting this exact playbook, using Work Louder’s proven hardware reliability to deliver an optimised physical cockpit for AI engineering.

So what about the Jony Ive ‘Project’?

That’s still in development.

Sam Altman and Jony Ive have officially teased a consumer product that they claim to be highly exciting, and will have the potential to change the way we interact with our digital world. OpenAI and its team have kept this project highly confidential, but recent leaks have hinted at the ChatGPT maker trying to create a new smartphone that runs on an AI-based OS – not Android or iOS. The device is rumoured to hit the market in 2027, cementing OpenAI as a consumer technology company competing with the likes of Apple and Google.

Can you buy a Codex Micro now?

If you are a developer relying heavily on the Codex ecosystem to develop and maintain software, the official launch is coming soon. OpenAI has officially begun teasing the Codex Micro on social media platforms, scheduling its formal launch for July 15, 2026.

While official pricing for the OpenAI-branded device has not yet been confirmed, we have a fair idea of what it could cost when it launches. Work Louder’s standard Creator Micro 2 retails for $199 (approximately Rs 18,800). Consumers can likely expect the Codex Micro to land around a similar premium price point, depending on the software licensing or API credits OpenAI might bundle with it.