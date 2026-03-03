ChatGPT, the popular AI Chatbot model, is soon getting a new feature called ‘Naughty Chats’. This new functionality will enable people to engage in more adult-themed conversations with age verification standards. According to a report by Android Authority, OpenAI is planning to let ChatGPT use more adult language in conversations within the naughty chats feature.

The feature was spotted in version 1.2026.055 of the ChatGPT app, where lines of code point to a new toggle that users could turn on. If enabled, this setting would let ChatGPT respond in a more “spicy” tone, but only when the user explicitly asks for it.

Stricter age verification mandatory

Needless to say, OpenAI will be enforcing strict age verification systems to prevent people below 18 from accessing this feature. Additionally, if the systems can’t determine a user’s age properly, it will automatically treat them as an under-18 individual.

In such cases, users will have to verify their age through additional steps, which will most probably involve a third-party service. However, there is no information as to which third-party service will partner with OpenAI for this verification process.

Leniency towards ChatGPT usage

At present, ChatGPT has strict rules when it comes to blocking explicit or sexual content. The platform is designed to prevent adult conversations and maintain a safe environment for users of different age groups. If this new option is introduced, it would mark a significant shift in how the AI handles certain types of interactions. However, it appears that users would need to manually enable the feature, meaning it would not be turned on by default.

APK teardowns are untrustworthy

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had previously hinted at the possibility of allowing adult-themed interactions for verified users. He said the goal is to treat adult users like adults, as long as appropriate safeguards are in place.

However, it is also important to note that this feature is still under development. Companies often test experimental tools in app updates, and not all of them make it to the final public release. There is no official confirmation yet on whether this feature will roll out widely or when it might become available. For now, it remains a possibility rather than a confirmed update.