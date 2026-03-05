OpenAI has introduced its new AI model, GPT-5.3 Instant, at a time when the company is facing criticism over its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense. The launch comes just days after news broke that OpenAI would provide its AI tools for use on the Pentagon’s classified systems.

The timing has raised questions, with some users and experts expressing concern about how the company’s technology may be used in military settings.

What is GPT-5.3 Instant?

GPT-5.3 Instant is the latest update to OpenAI’s ChatGPT model. Instead of being a major redesign, it focuses on improving performance and fixing common user complaints.

The company says the new model gives clearer answers and avoids unnecessary refusals. In earlier versions, users often felt the AI was too cautious or refused to respond to harmless questions. GPT-5.3 Instant aims to reduce this problem while still following safety rules.

OpenAI also claims the new model makes fewer factual mistakes, often called “hallucinations” in AI terms. Responses are designed to feel more natural and better connected to the question asked.

The model has now become the default version for ChatGPT users and is also available to developers through OpenAI’s API.

Why is there backlash?

The controversy began after OpenAI confirmed a deal with the Pentagon. Under this agreement, its AI tools could be used on classified government networks.

Critics argue that closer ties with the military could raise ethical concerns. Some fear that AI tools might eventually be used for surveillance or military decision-making. Online, some users have even called for a boycott of ChatGPT.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded by saying the announcement may have been handled poorly. He said the company would clarify the agreement and include strict limits on how the AI can be used, including bans on domestic surveillance.

Difficult moment for OpenAI

The release of GPT-5.3 Instant shows that OpenAI is continuing to improve its products despite the controversy. However, the situation highlights a larger challenge for AI companies: balancing fast technological progress with public trust.

Whether this new update helps OpenAI rebuild confidence remains to be seen.