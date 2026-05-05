OpenAI has rolled out a new version of its ChatGPT app for iPhones and iPads called ChatGPT for Intune aimed at workplaces and schools. The app is built for organisations that use Microsoft’s device management system to manage and control app usage across their networks.

All about the ChatGPT app for iPhone and iPad users:

The app is built for organisations that manage apps through Microsoft Intune. It allows employees and students to use ChatGPT while staying within their organisation’s security guidelines. Unlike the regular version, this one is tailored for workplaces and schools with stricter data policies. It’s available on the iOS App Store and works on both iPhone and iPad.

The enterprise version of the app comes with the latest ChatGPT features. You can create images using text prompts or make changes to existing ones, and it also includes a voice mode for hands-free use. It also lets you upload files and photos. You can review documents, pull out key details, and ask questions based on the content, which can be useful for going through reports, assignments, or internal documents.

The app can also help with writing tasks, whether it’s drafting emails, polishing messages, or putting together notes and briefs. It can summarise research, organise ideas, and make it easier to prepare for meetings or class discussions. With this release, OpenAI is clearly aiming ChatGPT at workplaces and institutions where control and oversight matter. By working with Intune-managed systems, organisations can roll out AI tools to their teams while still keeping things secure and under their supervision.

OpenAI introduces a security feature called Advanced Account Security

OpenAI has introduced a new security feature called Advanced Account Security, giving users a safer way to log in. It’s an optional update that allows people to access their ChatGPT and Codex accounts without using a password.

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Instead of the usual email and password setup, the system uses passkeys or physical security keys. Once it’s turned on, users can sign in with things like a fingerprint, Face ID, or a hardware key connected to their device. This makes it much harder for anyone to break into an account, even if login details are stolen.