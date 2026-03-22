OpenAI will begin showing ​ads to all users of the free ‌and Go versions of ChatGPT in the United States in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson ​said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The ​move was first reported by The Information. OpenAI ⁠has recently integrated Criteo, an advertising technology ​firm that provides an interface for buying ​ads and improving targeting, into its advertising pilot for the free and Go versions of ChatGPT in the ​U.S., Criteo said in a statement earlier ​this month.

Criteo has been pitching advertisers on committing between $50,000 ‌and $100,000 ⁠in spending, according to The Information.

OpenAI has also advised advertisers

OpenAI has also advised advertisers that supplying more variations of ad text and visuals can increase how ​often ads ​are shown ⁠and improve performance, the Information added.

OpenAI has been exploring advertising as a ​new revenue stream as usage of ​ChatGPT ⁠has surged, Reuters has reported.

The company is seeking to diversify revenue as it faces rising costs ⁠for ​computing infrastructure amid intensifying ​competition in generative AI.

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OpenAI is reportedly planning a major expansion

OpenAI is reportedly planning a major expansion of its workforce, aiming to grow from around 4,500 employees to nearly 8,000 by the end of 2026, according to a report by the Financial Times, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters said it could not independently confirm the report, and OpenAI has not yet responded to its request for comment.

The company is expected to focus most of its hiring on product development, engineering, research, and sales roles. In addition, the ChatGPT creator is increasing recruitment for specialists in “technical ambassadorship,” a role designed to help businesses better understand and utilize its AI tools.

The company’s most recent funding round reportedly pushed its valuation to $840 billion, with major backing from Big Tech players and Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank as part of a massive $110 billion investment.

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Meanwhile, Sam Altman is said to have issued an internal “code red” in early December last year, halting non-essential projects and redirecting teams to speed up development in response to Google’s Gemini 3.

With inputs from Reuters