OpenAI currently has to maintain three separate apps for its chatbot, coding and browser services, and for the developer team, which could often be a hassle. Hence, it seems obvious for a software firm like OpenAI to merge all of its apps and services into one unified app, or superapp, as recent reports might suggest. OpenAI could be fusing the ChatGPT app, Codex app and the Atlas browser into one superapp, where all its services will be accessible in a single interface.

The plan, which was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed by OpenAI, aims to simplify the user experience, reducing fragmentation across its offerings, and allowing the company to refocus its resources on high-priority engineering and business tools. The initiative comes at a time when OpenAI wants to address internal challenges from rapid product expansion in recent years, which executives say has diluted focus and slowed progress.

Chief of Applications Fidji Simo has highlighted the issue in an internal note, stating, “We realised we were spreading our efforts across too many apps and stacks, and that we need to simplify our efforts. That fragmentation has been slowing us down and making it harder to hit the quality bar we want.” Simo said that there’s an opportunity to combine “the strongest AI consumer app and brand with the strongest agentic app” to deliver advanced capabilities on a broader scale.

Superapp to promote Agentic AI experiences on the desktop platform

The desktop superapp will be designed to enable more agentic AI features, where systems can autonomously perform complex tasks directly on users’ computers, such as writing software, analysing data, and handling productivity workflows. While the mobile version of ChatGPT will remain unchanged, the desktop unified app will bring Codex’s coding strengths together with enhanced agentic tools, extending beyond traditional chat-based interactions.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman will temporarily oversee the product overhaul and related organisational changes, with Simo shifting to lead sales efforts as the company prepares to market the new app. No specific launch timeline has been announced, but new capabilities for Codex are expected in the coming months, with broader integrations to follow.

Will this help OpenAI in broader AI space?

The unification plan for all its web services on desktop could help OpenAI flourish in the developer community, with AI coding assistance becoming seamless and more capable. OpenAI’s rivals, like Perplexity, are rapidly advancing their efforts to club all their services under one roof. With Anthropic’s Claude Code and Cursor’s Composer 2 promising better vibe coding experiences for developers, OpenAI’s efforts to unify its services seem only logical.

For developers relying on OpenAI’s ecosystem, they could benefit from a single workspace capable of handling everything, from natural-language queries to full project-level code generation and debugging, instead of juggling multiple OpenAI interfaces.