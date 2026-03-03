Since the race for skilled artificial intelligence talent is heating up, salary details from OpenAI have caught the attention of the tech industry. Sam Altman led the AI company behind ChatGPT.’s newly revealed salary data gives us a clearer idea of how much it pays the people behind its AI systems. As reported by Business Insider, the numbers are eye-opening

The information comes from US visa filings, which companies must submit when hiring international employees. While these filings only show base salaries, not bonuses or stock awards, they still offer a useful look at OpenAI’s pay structure. And the numbers are significantly higher than what many traditional tech roles offer.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI has been hiring workforces heavily from institutions such as MIT, Stanford and CalTech on an average of about 1.5 million dollars in stock-based compensation.

Research and engineering roles lead the pay scale

The highest salaries at OpenAI go to research scientists. These are the experts who design and improve AI models. Base pay for these roles reportedly ranges from about $245,000 to as high as $685,000 per year, depending on experience and specialization.

Engineers also earn strong salaries. Software engineers, machine learning engineers, and hardware specialists often receive mid-to-high six-figure base pay. These roles are critical to building and maintaining OpenAI’s AI tools and infrastructure.

Even non-technical roles pay well. Product managers, program managers, and design professionals typically earn between $150,000 and $355,000 in base salary. Teams working in finance, operations, and sales also receive competitive six-figure compensation.

Stock and bonuses make a big difference

It’s important to remember that these figures only show base salary. In many tech companies, especially fast-growing AI firms, stock awards and bonuses form a major part of total compensation. Reports suggest that OpenAI employees may receive large stock-based packages, which can significantly increase overall earnings.

This type of compensation is common in Silicon Valley, where tech companies use equity to attract and retain top talent. Many hires come from leading institutions such as Stanford University, MIT, and Carnegie Mellon University.

Competing in a tough talent market

OpenAI’s high salaries reflect intense competition in the AI sector. Companies like Meta Platforms and other tech giants are also offering large pay packages to secure skilled AI professionals.

In today’s AI-driven world, talent is one of the most valuable resources. OpenAI’s pay structure shows that the company is willing to spend heavily to stay ahead in the global AI race.