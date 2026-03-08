OpenAI’s head of robotics and consumer hardware, Caitlin Kalinowski, has stepped down. This resignation comes in the midst of OpenAI being criticized in the US over its decision to partner with US defense forces. After which the latter will be allowed to use the advanced capabilities of the model at their own discretion.

Caitlin Kalinowski has resigned from her position after criticizing OpenAI on this matter too. She shared the decision in a post on X, where she linked her departure to concerns about OpenAI’s recent agreement with the United States Department of Defense.

Who is Caitlin Kalinowski?

She joined OpenAI in 2024 after previously working at Meta Platforms, where she led development related to augmented-reality hardware. At OpenAI, she was responsible for leading the company’s robotics and consumer hardware work.

What is the deal?

The new deal between OpenAI and the Pentagon will allow for the US defense forces to integrate OpenAI’s advanced capabilities in its classified cloud networks. This partnership was confirmed by the company recently as part of the defense department’s efforts to explore how artificial intelligence tools could assist with various operations.

What did Caitlin comment on this?

Caitlin Kalinowski said she believes artificial intelligence can play an important role in national security. However, she raised concerns about how such systems might be used if adequate oversight is not in place.

I resigned from OpenAI. I care deeply about the Robotics team and the work we built together. This wasn’t an easy call. AI has an important role in national security. But surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorization are… — Caitlin Kalinowski (@kalinowski007) March 7, 2026

She wrote in her post on “X” about the same: “AI has an important role in national security. But surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorization are lines that deserve more deliberation than they got.”

Caitlin Kalinowski also suggested that the Pentagon agreement was announced too quickly and without enough time to fully define safeguards around how the technology might be used. In a follow-up post, she said the issue was largely about governance and decision-making.

“It’s a governance concern first and foremost. These are too important for deals or announcements to be rushed.” She wrote.

What did OpenAI say on this?

OpenAI has defended the partnership, saying the agreement includes safeguards around how its AI models can be used. The company said, “We recognize that people have strong views about these issues, and we will continue to engage in discussion with employees, government, civil society, and communities around the world.”