Artificial intelligence is advancing at a very fast pace that could result in it soon surpassing human capabilities. Now, a recent report by OpenAI titled ‘Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age’ has highlighted concerns from OpenAI that superintelligent systems could arrive sooner than expected, making it urgent to put safeguards in place to protect jobs, systems, and social stability.

AI could soon surpass human intelligence

According to warnings from Sam Altman’s company, the development of superintelligent AI systems that outperform humans in most cognitive tasks may be only a few years away.

These systems could handle complex tasks like scientific research, coding, and decision-making faster and more efficiently than humans. For people not aware of superintelligence. Superintelligence is broadly defined as AI that exceeds human intelligence across nearly all domains, raising both opportunities and serious risks.

Autonomous systems

AI is no longer just a tool assisting humans. Experts say it is evolving into systems that can act independently, making decisions and performing tasks without constant human input. This shift could transform industries, automate intellectual work, and reduce the need for human intervention in many sectors.

However, this transition also raises concerns about control, as increasingly autonomous systems may operate in ways that are difficult to predict or regulate.

What risks does superintelligence pose to society and jobs?

One of the biggest concerns is the impact on jobs and the economy. As AI becomes more capable, it could replace not only routine work but also high-skill roles, changing how industries function. Experts warn that this could lead to fewer entry-level opportunities and major disruptions in the workforce.

There are also broader risks, including misinformation, cybersecurity threats, and the concentration of power among a few organisations developing advanced AI systems.

Is there a need for regulation and safety?

Given these risks, experts are calling for immediate action. OpenAI has stressed the importance of building safety frameworks, regulations, and global cooperation before superintelligent systems become widespread.

Researchers argue that without proper oversight, an “intelligence explosion” where AI improves itself rapidly could outpace human control, making it difficult to manage its impact.

Conclusion

The development of superintelligent AI shows a major shift. While it has the potential to accelerate scientific discovery and economic growth, it also brings serious challenges.