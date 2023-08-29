OpenAI launches new version of ChatGPT with enterprise-grade security and privacy

OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, has launched ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused version of its AI-powered chatbot app.

ChatGPT Enterprise is designed to help businesses automate tasks, improve customer service, and generate creative content. It is built on OpenAI’s most advanced language model, GPT-4, and offers a number of features that are not available in the consumer version of ChatGPT, including enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access and longer context windows for processing 4x times longer inputs. The company is also working on more features like advanced data analysis capabilities, and availability for all team sizes and will release them once ready.

OpenAI says that ChatGPT Enterprise is already being used by a number of companies, including Block, Zapier, Canva, and The Estée Lauder Cos. The company expects to see strong demand for the product from businesses of all sizes.

“We’re launching ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more. We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive,” OpenAI writes in a blog post.

ChatGPT already has a free and ChatGPT Plus plans. While the free version is free of cost, the Plus version costs $20 per person per month. The latter offers GPT-4 access, advanced data analysis, Plugins support and early access to beta features.

