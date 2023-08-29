scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

OpenAI launches new version of ChatGPT with enterprise-grade security and privacy

OpenAI says that ChatGPT Enterprise is already being used by a number of companies, including Block, Zapier, Canva, and The Estée Lauder Cos.

Written by Priya Pathak
OpenAI launches new version of ChatGPT with enterprise-grade security and privacy
ChatGPT Enterprise is designed to help businesses automate tasks, improve customer service, and generate creative content.

OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, has launched ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused version of its AI-powered chatbot app.

ChatGPT Enterprise is designed to help businesses automate tasks, improve customer service, and generate creative content. It is built on OpenAI’s most advanced language model, GPT-4, and offers a number of features that are not available in the consumer version of ChatGPT, including enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access and longer context windows for processing 4x times longer inputs. The company is also working on more features like advanced data analysis capabilities, and availability for all team sizes and will release them once ready.

ALSO READ l Meta readying ChatGPT rival Llama 2, know how it stacks up against it

Also Read

OpenAI says that ChatGPT Enterprise is already being used by a number of companies, including Block, Zapier, Canva, and The Estée Lauder Cos. The company expects to see strong demand for the product from businesses of all sizes.

“We’re launching ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and much more. We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive,” OpenAI writes in a blog post.

ChatGPT already has a free and ChatGPT Plus plans. While the free version is free of cost, the Plus version costs $20 per person per month. The latter offers GPT-4 access, advanced data analysis, Plugins support and early access to beta features.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

More Stories on
ChatGPT
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 10:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS