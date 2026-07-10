AI, as usual, dominated the headlines today amid a busy day for technology. Sam Altman’s OpenAI officially moved its GPT-5.6 family out of limited preview, rolling it out globally alongside a brand-new desktop super app called ChatGPT Work. Not to be outdone, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta countered with the surprise release of Muse Spark 1.1 as an incredibly cheap agentic and coding model designed to aggressively undercut the competition from OpenAI and SpaceXAI.

Anthropic, meanwhile, leaned into user experience with Claude Reflect, even as leaks surfaced regarding an upcoming powerhouse model codenamed Honeycomb.

Beyond the AI labs, consumer tech saw major turbulence. Apple agreed to a massive $250 million settlement over delayed Siri features, giving certain iPhone buyers a payout. Google is quietly engineering local desktop backups for Android, and YouTube is moving to look a bit more like Netflix by letting creators organise content into traditional TV series.

Hence, for anyone missing out on today’s updates, here is your daily breakdown of the top tech and AI news:

OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.6 family, ChatGPT Work while Fidji Simo exits

OpenAI has officially launched its GPT-5.6 model family for global users across three tiers:

– GPT-5.6 Sol (the flagship power model)

– Terra (a balanced option)

– Luna (the most affordable and efficient).

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Sol boasts superior performance in coding, cybersecurity, and advanced sciences, with API pricing set at $5 input and $30 output per 1 million tokens.

Simultaneously, OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT Work as an ecosystem upgrade designed to directly compete with Anthropic Claude’s workspace tools. Operating inside a unified desktop super app, ChatGPT Work functions as a local and cloud agent capable of reading and organising local files, connecting to software, and creating documents or slideshows.

With this launch, OpenAI is sunsetting Codex as a standalone application, absorbing its features into the super app, and officially shutting down its experimental Atlas browser.

Amidst the massive product drop, OpenAI also confirmed a high-profile exit: Fidji Simo, head of the company’s AGI division, who is stepping down to transition into a part-time advisory role due to health reasons.

Meta’s frontier Muse Spark 1.1

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta released Muse Spark 1.1 as a multimodal reasoning and agentic model that’s priced significantly lower than its peers. Built specifically to execute complex multi-app tasks with minimal human intervention, Muse Spark 1.1 reportedly triumphs over rival frontier models, including Claude 4.8 and GPT-5.5, in core agentic benchmarks like MCP Atlas, Job Bench, and Financial Agent V2.

The model is currently live in “Thinking Mode” inside the Meta AI app and web interfaces, with a public preview of the Meta Model API opening up for US developers.

Anthropic drops Claude Reflect as ‘Honeycomb’ model leaks

Anthropic is giving its users a Spotify Wrapped-style treatment with the launch of Claude Reflect. Available to both free and premium tiers, this visualisation tool allows users to track, analyse, and map their AI usage patterns over 1, 3, 6, or 12-month periods to ensure their AI interactions align with their productivity goals.

While users go all nostalgic, developers are looking forward. A leak on the Cursor coding platform exposed an unreleased Anthropic research model named “Claude Honeycomb EAP.” The early-access preview model reportedly boasts a massive 1-million-token context window alongside specialised controls for “extra high effort” reasoning and thinking.

Apple settles Siri AI lawsuit for $250 million

Moving to regulatory and hardware news, Apple has agreed to pay a $250 million class-action lawsuit settlement in the United States. The legal action comes from accusations that Apple heavily marketed advanced Apple Intelligence and Siri AI capabilities at product launches, only to delay the actual shipment of those features for nearly three years. If fully approved, US residents who purchased eligible devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro series and the entire iPhone 16 lineup, between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, may receive a $25 payout per device.

Google preps Android PC backups as Gemini 3.5 Pro remains missing

Google is reportedly building an automated local backup pipeline for Android devices. Code deep-dives reveal that Google is utilising its desktop Quick Share client to allow wireless, automatic backups of photos, files, and device data directly onto a user’s Windows PC. This local alternative bypasses Google Cloud storage limits but excludes Samsung phones at the moment.

On the AI front, Google is rolling out an “Ad Info” transparency tag to automatically label Google Ads generated using AI. However, the tech giant remains noticeably silent regarding Gemini 3.5 Pro, a model originally promised for a June 2026 launch that has yet to materialise amid intense industry competition.

YouTube lets creators build TV-style series

YouTube is introducing a highly requested feature for creators inside the YouTube Partner Program, allowing them to structure their video channels like traditional streaming services. Creators can now group new or existing playlists into official “shows,” divided cleanly into seasons and episodes complete with unique artwork and dedicated metadata. Designed to mirror the binge-watching layouts of Netflix and Amazon Prime, these shows will be highlighted in search results and will fully support a “continue watching” mechanic.

Gadgets and Regulations

– Smart Glasses ban in New York: New York has issued a statewide ban on smart glasses inside all state courthouses, effective July 20, 2026. Citing severe privacy concerns, the rule applies to any eyewear featuring built-in cameras or microphones, including prescription smart glasses.

– Sony’s new releases: Sony announced the premium RX10 V camera, featuring a 20.1 MP sensor, 24–600mm zoom lens, and AI-driven subject tracking at a price of $2,300.

– Alienware and TCL monitors: Alienware launched three high-end gaming monitors, led by a 34-inch QD-OLED display running at a blistering 280Hz for $799.99. Meanwhile, TCL debuted the 27P2A Ultra Mini-LED monitor in China, capable of reaching an unprecedented 1,080Hz refresh rate at 720p resolution.

– BSNL Satellite Phone: India’s BSNL launched a dedicated satellite phone tailored for defence, disaster response, and remote industrial workers. Lacking traditional cellular network reliance, the satellite-voice-capable device is priced at Rs 1,34,166.