May 2026 has turned out to be a major month for the tech industry, with several important announcements arriving almost back-to-back. Google drew attention with its push toward what it calls the “Agentic AI” era, focused on AI systems that can handle tasks more independently for users. That vision was also reflected in Google’s partnership with Samsung on new AI-powered smart glasses designed for everyday use. At the same time, OpenAI expanded ChatGPT into more practical tools by bringing it directly into PowerPoint and adding stronger coding capabilities on smartphones. These updates highlight a broader shift happening across the industry, where AI is no longer limited to chatbots or desktop software and is steadily becoming part of everyday devices, work tools, and daily experiences.

In addition to the new products and tools, there have also been regulatory moves on the US side, with new legislation being passed and enforced to deal with issues related to chatbots, deepfakes, and online safety. Policymakers seem to be trying to stay abreast of the speed at which technology is moving.

Overall, it can be seen that there have been two key trends running in parallel throughout this month, with product innovation on the one hand, and regulatory moves on the other. Both of these factors will be influential in determining how AI will develop and evolve going forward.

Below are a few of the major AI-related developments reported in May 2026.

1. Samsung and Google Team Up for AI Smart Glasses

In the 2026 Google I/O event, the search engine giant showcased their latest smart glasses powered by the Android XR operating system and Gemini AI.. Google and Samsung worked together to develop these new smart glasses. These glasses look no different from the normal fashionable glasses made by fashion brands such as Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

They do not have any screens on the lenses but are equipped with cameras, microphones, and Google’s Gemini AI to work as “audio assistants.” They can translate real-world conversations for you or guide you on how to reach a certain place while walking.

2. Google Introduces the “Agentic AI” Era

Also at I/O 2026, Google announced a massive shift in how its AI works, moving from a system that just answers questions to “AI Agents” that can do chores for you.

Powered by their new Gemini 3.5 Flash and Gemini Omni models, the AI can now handle multi-step tasks across Google Search, Android, and YouTube. For example, it can track shopping deals and buy things across different websites via a “Universal Cart,” or automatically write and test code blocks right inside your search window.

3. OpenAI adds ChatGPT to PowerPoint

OpenAI has rolled out a new integration with Microsoft PowerPoint that lets users create and edit presentations directly inside the app. It allows slide generation, editing existing decks, rearranging content, and improving structure using simple written prompts. The update is aimed at cutting down manual formatting work and making it easier to revise text, adjust slides, or reorganise presentations quickly.

The feature is available to ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, Education, Teachers, and K-12 users, as well as those on Free, Go, Pro, and Plus plans.

Some advanced formatting features are still restricted for now. Tools like detailed font adjustments and complex templates may not function properly in all cases. Users should also double-check edits, as the system can sometimes misread instructions or make unintended changes, so saving a backup of important files is a good precaution.

4. OpenAI Puts Coding Power into Smartphones

OpenAI has officially brought its advanced coding engine, Codex, directly into the ChatGPT mobile app. This marks a major shift toward “persistent” AI, meaning tech developers can now launch complex programming tasks, approve system commands, and monitor autonomous AI coding workflows while on the go, straight from their phones. The AI can keep working in the background even when the developer’s laptop is closed.

5. U.S. States and Congress Crack Down on Chatbots and Deepfakes

The United States has begun enforcing a new law that requires online platforms to quickly remove sexual deepfakes and other non-consensual intimate content. Still, some experts have pointed out potential loopholes in the rules and warned that the enforcement could lead to overly strict content moderation in some cases.

The law, called the Take It Down Act, was signed last year by President Donald Trump. It bans the online sharing of non-consensual sexual images, including those created using commonly available AI tools.

The Federal Trade Commission said that from Tuesday, platforms must put in place a system for victims to request takedowns of such content. Once a valid request is received, companies are required to remove the material within 48 hours or face potential penalties.

“We stand ready to monitor compliance, investigate violations, and enforce the Take It Down Act,” FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said after sending letters to more than a dozen tech companies, including Meta, TikTok, X, and Snapchat, ahead of enforcement action. “Protecting the vulnerable — especially children — from this harmful abuse is a top priority for this agency and this administration.”

In a post on Monday, X’s Safety account said there is “no place in our society for predators to share intimate photos and videos of others without their consent.” “X has zero tolerance for non-consensual intimate images, unwanted sexual content, or any kind of exploitative behavior.”