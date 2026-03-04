At a recent company-wide meeting, Sam Altman the CEO of OpenAI gave employees a direct and honest message about the company’s partnership with the US military. He said that while OpenAI builds artificial intelligence tools, it does not control how the government finally uses them.

According to a report by CNBC, Sam Altman’s statement came after concerns were raised inside the company about a new agreement with the US Department of Defense. Some employees were uncomfortable about OpenAI’s technology being linked to military operations. Sam Altman tried to address those worries openly.

“We Don’t Decide Military Actions”

Sam Altman reportedly told employees that even if they have personal opinions about how AI is used in defence, they do not get to decide military actions. In simple terms, OpenAI can build tools and suggest safety measures, but it cannot control battlefield decisions or defence strategies.

He explained that there is a difference between creating technology and making operational decisions. The military makes its own calls. OpenAI’s role, according to him, is limited to providing the technology and ensuring it is developed responsibly.

Pentagon deal and Internal concerns

The discussion at the town hall followed the announcement of OpenAI’s Pentagon deal, which attracted attention and criticism. Some felt the announcement was rushed and poorly timed. Sam Altman himself admitted that the rollout of the deal may have looked “opportunistic and sloppy.”

Inside the company, a few employees had already expressed concerns about ethical boundaries. They wanted clearer limits on how AI systems could be used, especially in sensitive areas like surveillance or combat. The leadership has since said it will strengthen safeguards to prevent misuse.

Balancing innovation and responsibility

The situation highlights a bigger challenge for OpenAI and other AI companies. As artificial intelligence becomes more powerful, governments are interested in using it for defence and national security. At the same time, employees and the public want strong ethical protections.

Sam Altman’s message was simple: OpenAI can guide how its technology should work, but it cannot control how governments act. The debate over AI in military use is far from over, and it is likely to continue as technology advances.

OpenAI eyeing NATO networks

OpenAl is already looking beyond the Pentagon. The WSJ reported that Altman told

staff the company is now exploring a contract to deploy on all NATO classified networks-a move that would make OpenAl a foundational Al provider for the Western military alliance. Apple received NATO clearance for its consumer devices just last month, but a full classified deployment of frontier Al models would be a different proposition entirely.