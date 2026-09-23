Following the release of its flagship GPT-6 Astra, OpenAI has expanded its latest model generation with two new additions – GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna. The two models bring Astra’s architectural improvements, including lower hallucination rates, enhanced multi-step reasoning, and refined writing, down to lower operational costs. OpenAI says these models also provide higher speed and efficiency across consumer plans.

In essence, you get a taste of OpenAI’s flagship models at a more accessible price point.

GPT-6 Sol vs Luna: What’s on offer

GPT-6 Sol: The Sol variant is engineered for multi-step agentic tasks, complex writing, and deep technical research. It reduces factual errors by half compared to its predecessor while approaching Astra-level accuracy.

GPT-6 Luna: The Luna variant is a lightweight, high-speed model built for quick answers, document summarisation, and daily conversational drafting.

Who can access GPT-6 and at what price

Unlike the previous versions of GPT, there are certain limitations to how you can access the latest versions of the GPT-6 model.

Subscription tier Monthly price Available GPT-6 Models ChatGPT Free Rs 0 / month • GPT-6 Luna (Accessible exclusively via the ChatGPT Desktop App for macOS & Windows)

• Standard web chat continues on legacy models ChatGPT Plus ~Rs 1,980 / month • GPT-6 Astra (Full access)• GPT-6 Sol (Inside ChatGPT Work mode & workspace)• GPT-6 Luna (Fast chat engine & desktop) ChatGPT Team ~Rs 2,480 to Rs 2,980 / user/month • GPT-6 Astra (Higher usage limits)• GPT-6 Sol (ChatGPT Work & Codex workspaces)• GPT-6 Luna ChatGPT Pro ~Rs 19,820 / month • GPT-6 Astra (Uncapped / Priority reasoning)

• GPT-6 Sol (Full access)• GPT-6 Luna

Hence, here’s how one can access GPT-6 via ChatGPT in India:

Free and desktop users: Free tier subscribers using the standalone ChatGPT Desktop app get access to GPT-6 Luna, providing a significantly faster and more factual desktop assistant for quick, everyday tasks at no cost.

Plus and Pro subscribers: Paid users gain targeted choice. Switching to GPT-6 Sol inside ChatGPT Work mode for deep, extended multi-step assignments is recommended, while users can retain access to the full GPT-6 Astra model for advanced reasoning and computer-use tasks.