OpenAI is expanding its AI coding tool Codex to the ChatGPT mobile app as competition in the AI developer tools market continues to heat up. The move comes amid growing pressure from rival AI firm Anthropic, whose Claude models have recently gained popularity among software developers.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI has been placing greater emphasis on coding products, enterprise software, and productivity-focused AI tools in response to rising competition.

The company says Codex on mobile is designed to help users keep track of development workflows remotely. Through the ChatGPT mobile app, users can monitor projects running across laptops, devboxes, and remote environments directly from their phones.

OpenAI says people will be able to review progress, answer questions, change instructions midway through a task, approve actions, and even add new ideas while the coding process continues in the background.

“As Codex handles work over longer stretches, timely guidance becomes a bigger part of keeping that work useful. From your phone, you can start work when it is top of mind, unblock it when your judgment is needed, and stay close to the result as it takes shape,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

Mobile version of Codex is intended to offer a complete experience:

According to OpenAI, the mobile version of Codex is intended to offer a complete experience rather than simply acting as a remote-control interface. Users can switch between multiple coding sessions, review generated outputs, approve commands, change AI models, and launch entirely new development tasks directly from their smartphones.

The company also clarified that files, credentials, permissions, and local configurations remain stored on the original machine running Codex. At the same time, live updates — including screenshots, terminal logs, code differences, test results, and approval requests — are streamed back to the mobile device in real time.

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Codex in ChatGPT mobile app rolls out in preview for iPhone and Android users:

Codex inside the ChatGPT mobile app is currently rolling out in preview for both iPhone and Android users across Free and Go plans in supported regions. OpenAI says users can access the feature after updating the ChatGPT mobile app along with the Codex app on macOS. Support for linking the mobile experience with the Windows version of Codex is expected to arrive later.

“Vibe coding” refers to a new way of coding where users describe what they want in simple language while AI tools handle most of the actual programming work. With OpenAI bringing Codex to mobile devices, developers can now manage coding projects directly from their phones, review changes, run tests, and even build apps or bots without needing to sit in front of a computer.