OpenAI apparently warned Microsoft to go slow on integrating ChatGPT AI tech into Bing, but it didn’t listen

Reportedly, Open AI has warned Microsoft about the negative implications of releasing a chatbot that is based on the unreleased version of GPT-4. According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI has alerted Microsoft about moving slowly on integrating GPT-4 in order to avoid any inaccurate responses. However, Microsoft went ahead and launched Bing Chat in February. Users later found that the chatbot could present unpredictable responses and could also insult, lie, sulk, gaslight the users, and even go as far as claiming to know its enemies.

Microsoft took note of the same and worked to limit the chatbot’s responses that were getting really weird. It has taken Microsoft months of work to bring the Bing Chatbot to the point where the user can have a continuous conversation without any sudden, interruptive responses. However, it still gets things wrong.

I love how Bing tries to answer this question and gets it spectacularly wrong and even cites our article about Google's Bard getting it wrong 🥲 https://t.co/uVGdycLyiD pic.twitter.com/lZAdjg01Xd — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 16, 2023

As per the report by the Wall Street Journal, it describes the stress between the two tech giants. The two companies have a history of working together while competing. Microsoft was observed to be anxious when ChatGPT was released last year. According to the reports, OpenAI had warned Microsoft as it was preparing to start testing publicly while the latter was starting to integrate OpenAI’s model into its Bing chat.

It has been spotted that OpenAI and Microsoft have a unique partnership that is often dusted with some behind-the-scenes conflict while they support and compete with each other. The OpenAI models and technology are licenced by Microsoft so that they can be used across Bing, Azure, Office, Windows, and other products. This unique partnership was extended by Microsoft before launching its Bing Chatbot in a “multibillion dollar investment” less than a month ago. This investment is rumoured to be around $10 billion.

Microsoft is the cloud partner for OpenAI, and its cloud services support all OpenAI workloads across its products, API services, and research. Also, OpenAI has its own line of products that appeal to the same customers that Microsoft appeals to. Moreover, ChatGPT and Bing AI are neck and neck.

The competition in the arena of generative AI is cutthroat, and with this, OpenAI is rolling out an update that will include text-generating models along with a reduced price. OpenAI is all set to introduce the new versions of GPT-3.5 Turbo and GPT-4. The latter is ChatGPT’s latest text-generating AI, which has a feature called function calling. This feature allows the developers to describe programming functions and make the models create the code to execute the provided functions.

In an event in Singapore, Sam Altman, the creator of ChatGPT, said, “We got sophisticated enough languages and powerful enough computers that we could make AI bigger and bigger and bigger.” He further added, “We’re going to make models more efficient. We’re going to make way more chips. I think this is clearly what the world wants and what the market will deliver.” Sam Altman spoke in Singapore as a part of his global tour to discuss artificial intelligence.