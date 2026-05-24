In a major development for the smartphone industry, OpenAI could soon enter the smartphone market through a reported partnership with Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the collaboration may help both companies build a new generation of AI-focused smartphones that could eventually challenge Qualcomm in the premium mobile chipset segment.

The post on ‘X’ by Ming Kuo suggests that the upcoming smartphone project will focus heavily on AI-agents and 6G experiences. Earlier reports had already hinted that OpenAI was exploring a smartphone designed around AI agents capable of handling tasks and user requests more naturally.

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Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the partnership could significantly improve MediaTek’s image in the flagship smartphone category. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips have, for a long time, dominated the premium Android smartphone market through strong branding and partnerships with major manufacturers. Kuo noted that OpenAI’s growing popularity may give MediaTek a rare opportunity to strengthen its position among premium smartphone buyers.

MediaTek has traditionally been associated with mid-range and budget smartphones, although the company has recently expanded into flagship processors. The OpenAI collaboration could help the chipmaker gain greater visibility in the high-end AI smartphone race.

Massive user base of OpenAI

The analyst also highlights the huge reach of ChatGPT and OpenAI’s growing global popularity. According to Kuo, a potential OpenAI smartphone launch event could attract between 300 million and 500 million viewers through social media engagement, news coverage and OpenAI’s existing user base.

This level of visibility could provide MediaTek with one of its biggest branding opportunities in recent years. Especially at a time when AI smartphones are becoming a major focus for the tech industry.

Focus on AI and 6G Technology

Ming-Kuo says future AI smartphones will require processors capable of handling constant AI inference, low-latency computing and always-on sensing features. The reported partnership could help MediaTek gather real-world experience for building future AI-centric chips.

The report also mentions that AI-native devices may influence future 6G communication standards, particularly in cloud-connected AI processing. Analysts believe this could strengthen MediaTek’s long-term role in the next generation of mobile technology.