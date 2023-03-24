OpenAI adds plug-ins to ChatGPT so AI chatbot can browse internet, give answers about recent events

ChatGPT has gained a massive following for its human-like conversational abilities and its diverse range of applications, including content creation, language modeling, and translation. However, the AI tool currently lacks the ability to provide up-to-date information on current events because it was trained on datasets only up until 2021. To address this limitation, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has announced plans to enhance its capabilities by adding support for plug-ins. These plug-ins will allow ChatGPT to access real-time information on current events and other topics.

“We have implemented initial support for plugins in ChatGPT. Plugins are tools designed specifically for language models with safety as a core principle and help ChatGPT access up-to-date information, run computations, or use third-party services,” says the company.

Describing plug-ins as “eyes and ears” for language models, OpenAI writes in the announcement post that the support will give it access to “information that is too recent, too personal, or too specific to be included in the training data.”

We are adding support for plugins to ChatGPT — extensions which integrate it with third-party services or allow it to access up-to-date information. We’re starting small to study real-world use, impact, and safety and alignment challenges: https://t.co/A9epaBBBzx pic.twitter.com/KS5jcFoNhf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 23, 2023

The company says that it is rolling out the plugins in ChatGPT to study its “real-world use, impact, and safety and alignment challenges.” This support will initially be made available to a small set of users and developers with plans for a wider rollout as the company learns more from the feedback. The first plugins for external sites have been created by Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier. OpenAI is also hosting two plug-ins: a web browser and a code interpreter.

The browsing plugin allows ChatGPT to browse the web for real-time information. It shows websites visited and cites its sources in ChatGPT’s responses. “This added layer of transparency helps users verify the accuracy of the model’s responses and also gives credit back to content creators,” says OpenAI.

The code interpreter plugin allows the chatbot to use Python for applications like solving mathematical problems, doing data analysis and visualization, and converting files between formats.