OpenAI has launched a new ChatGPT integration for Microsoft PowerPoint that allows users to create and edit slides directly inside the presentation app. The feature allows users to create slides, update existing presentations, rearrange content, and polish slide decks by typing simple instructions directly inside PowerPoint.

With the new addition, users no longer need to spend as much time manually formatting slides or reorganising lengthy presentations. Tasks such as drafting new slides, refining text, and improving the overall structure of a deck can now be completed much more quickly from within the app itself.

Availability:

ChatGPT for PowerPoint is available globally for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, Edu, Teachers, and K-12 users, and for ChatGPT Free, Go, Pro and Plus users.

Some advanced PowerPoint capabilities may not be supported yet, including complex formatting like template or font handling. ChatGPT can make mistakes and may change or delete content if a request is unclear, so be specific, review what changed, and keep a copy of important decks.

You can use common source materials that are supported in ChatGPT, including presentations, spreadsheets, documents, images, and text files, subject to file size and attachment limits.

ChatGPT works inside PowerPoint, reads your deck structure, and helps preserve editable slide content. Review changes, check important claims and numbers, and keep control before you share.

How to get ChatGPT for PowerPoint:

Add ChatGPT for PowerPoint⁠ from Home → Add-ins, then search for ChatGPT. Open ChatGPT from the ribbon and sign in with your OpenAI account.

The integration gives users several ways to speed up presentation creation and editing inside PowerPoint. They can generate brand-new slides, refresh old content, improve titles and section flow, insert additional topics into an existing deck, and even convert screenshots into editable presentation slides.

It can also help shorten lengthy presentations by turning large amounts of information into clearer summaries and reorganising slides into a more logical sequence for smoother storytelling. Because everything works directly within PowerPoint, users still have full control to adjust layouts, edit text, and customise slides manually after the changes are made.

OpenAI had previously added ChatGPT support for platforms like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, giving users the ability to build spreadsheets, work with formulas, and review data through simple text commands. Now, with PowerPoint support arriving, the company is bringing similar convenience to presentations as well. The goal is to help users put together slide decks more quickly while reducing the amount of manual work usually involved in creating presentations.