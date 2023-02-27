OnePlus’s 11 Concept looks menacing and brings gaming PC-like liquid cooling to phones | First cut

OnePlus has announced, or rather, showcased a new concept phone at the ongoing MWC 2023 trade show, taking the existing OnePlus 11 base design and adding liquid cooling tech to it. The phone is aptly called, the OnePlus 11 Concept and before you even ask, no, it’s not launching commercially any time soon.

The OnePlus 11 Concept is being billed as a “game-changer” with OnePlus going on to claim that it has been able to miniaturise gaming PC-grade liquid cooling and bring it to phones. Just like many gaming PCs, OnePlus’s concept phone also gives you an unabashed look at its inner workings— pipes, liquid, you name it— which is to say that it looks quite menacing.

The setup, called Active Cryoflux, is a combination of ceramic piezoelectric micropumps at the centre joined to an upper and lower diaphragm through pipelines. Even though it may seem elaborate— which it is— OnePlus says the micropump takes up an area less than 0.2cm2 so it does not add to the phone’s weight and thickness significantly.

The cooling system can reduce the phone’s temperature up to 2.1-degree Celsius, at least in theory, improving the frame rate by 3-4 fps in gaming, presumably graphics-intensive. During charging, it can apparently help save 30-45 seconds from the charging time by bringing the temperature down to 1.6-degree Celsius.

The design is naturally getting a tweak thanks to all the cooling wizardry. The “new” OnePlus 11 phone is a bit curvier and unibody with a “magnetron-spluttering coating where metal and alloy are deposited in tiny amounts onto the case using an electric field.” OnePlus’s round camera module is also part of the updated aesthetic scheme with a distinct halo around and Guilloché etching around the individual lenses.

Much like the company’s last concept phones like the OnePlus Concept One, the OnePlus 11 Concept is also a technical showcase more, which is to say that it is highly unlikely to see a commercial release, but we’ll see if the technology trickle’s down to other devices in some form.