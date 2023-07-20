OnePlus users report post-software update issues with their phones

Several OnePlus users are facing issues with their smartphones following the installation of the latest software updates, Oxygen OS 12 and 13. According to OnePlus users, post the software updates they are seeing green lines and red lines on their phone screens, while others also complained about blackouts on their phone screens.

The issue, which OnePlus users have been raising is not new for OnePlus as in the past also there have been complaints over vertical lines appearing on OnePlus smartphones after software updates.

“I have been using the OnePlus 9R mobile for 1.5 years. Recently my OnePlus mobile software version updated to OXYGEN OS 13.1 and Android 13. After updating, the issue of green line is appearing on the phone display,” Ahmed, a OnePlus user tweeted.

Besides expressing concern over the issue of green lines and red lines, the users also complained about the poor response from the OnePlus service center. Some users also said, the service center representatives refused to accept the issue as that emerging from software update and asked users to pay charges to get it fixed.

“Worst service by the OnePlus service center, regarding the issue of the green line. I was denied the solution by the representative saying it is due to a dent on the mobile phone,” said Rajat, who owns OnePlus 8 Pro.

“After installation of OnePlus OS12, my phone has got a software issue. Some green light blinks automatically after I lock my phone,” said Avinash Chauhan, another OnePlus user.

Query sent to OnePlus did not elicit any response till the press time.

However, a company official said, this issue of green lines and red lines are coming in the older models of OnePlus phones. The users can visit the nearest service center and get it corrected free of cost, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

OnePlus is owned by chinese multinational conglomerate BBK Electronics, which also owns Oppo and Vivo.

In the January-March quarter, OnePlus was the fastest growing brand, followed by Apple, according to Counterpoint Research.

“OnePlus was the fastest growing brand with 72% YoY growth in Q1 2023 driven by the strong demand for its OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and newly launched OnePlus 11 series,” Counterpoint said in its report.

In the January-March quarter, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was the best-selling model, according to analysts. The smartphone captured the second spot in the premium segment (Rs 30,000-45,000) with a 30% share, Counterpoint said.