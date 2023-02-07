OnePlus “unpacks” a bunch of new hardware in India including OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad and more: Top announcements

OnePlus launched a slew of new hardware in India, from phones and tablet to smart TV and a fancy new keyboard, too, at its on-ground Cloud 11 event today. The list includes flagships like the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. The relatively mid-tier OnePlus 11R 5G was also launched alongside, in addition to OnePlus’s first tablet, the OnePlus Pad. Rounding off the launch spree was the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch 2K (1440p) LTPO3.0 AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel can peak 1300nits and supports Doby Vision playback. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS4.0 storage. The phone boots Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and is guaranteed to get 4 years of major OS and 5 years of security updates.

The phone has a trio of sensors on the back. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX 890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 48MP Sony IMX 581 sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens (with autofocus, so it can double as macro), and another 32MP 2x telephoto with RGBW arrangement, for portraits. On the front, you get a 16MP camera.

Design-wise, you get what OnePlus is calling “black hole” aesthetics. The phone comes with a stainless-steel camera housing and metal frame with OnePlus’s signature alert slider. It’s available in glossy green and matte black. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging.

OnePlus 11 price in India, availability: OnePlus 11 costs Rs 56,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 61,999 for 16GB/256GB. Pre-orders start today itself and shipping from February 14.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1,450nits of brightness and supports HDR playback. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The phone boots OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 11R is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging. The phone has a glass back and plastic frame. OnePlus is retaining the alert slider in this phone.

OnePlus 11R price in India, availability: OnePlus 11R costs Rs 39,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 44,999 for 16GB/256GB. Pre-orders start from February 21 and shipping from February 28.

OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad has MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support baked-in. The tablet comes with a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Pad price in India, availability: Pricing is yet to be announced while the product will ship sometime in April.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with dual drivers called MelodyBoost which OnePlus has co-developed with Dynaudio. The partnership extends in to the earbuds’ equaliser settings as well. The setup includes an 11m driver to drive base while another 6mm driver is seemingly designed to deliver a wider range of sound and clear vocals. Together, the setup should entail “stereo-grade audio quality,” OnePlus claims. It is pairing this dual driver system with crystal polymer diaphragms to ensure better balance and tone.

These wireless earbuds support head tracking and spatial audio alongside Hi-Res (LHDC) playback.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds’ smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) can eliminate ambient noise up to 48dB, OnePlus says. The earbuds also offer personalised noise cancellation by analysing the users’ ear canal. They support Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and are rated to deliver up to 39 hours of music playback with “multiple additional charges in the case.”

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price in India, availability: OnePlus for some reason is offering the Buds Pro 2 in two versions: a budget Buds Pro 2R (Rs 9,999) and Buds Pro 2 (Rs 11,999). Only the Pro 2s will be available for buying initially, from February 14 (the Pro 2R is coming in March).

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with a 65-inch 4K QLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and integrated forward-firing soundbar for a total of 70W output. You get 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and Google TV software.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro price in India, availability: The Q2 Pro will be available starting March 10 at a price of Rs 99,999.