OnePlus unleashes the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 with Irresistible Offers

OnePlus has done it again. The brand which lives by the motto of Never Settling, has pretty much unsettled two market segments with its latest launches. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G brings a whole new dimension to the smartphone mid-segment, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 prove that you do not need to pay a premium price for premium features.

OnePlus’ Nord CE has always been about providing the core Nord experience to a wider audience, by making it available at a more affordable price. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G takes this concept to the next level by packing in the sort of design, hardware and overall smartphone user experience that one generally gets at much higher price tags. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will turn heads right away with its understated and elegant design. Be it the eye-catching light hearted Pastel Green or the more sedate yet stylish Chromatic Grey, the phone showcases OnePlus’ trademark burdenless design, with its tall display, slim frame, straight sides and gently curved back.

It’s a head turner when it comes to performance. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by the well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, paired with 8 GB RAM which can be virtually expanded if and when the phone needs it. This means the phone would borrow some storage and turn it into virtual RAM and there shouldn’t be any issues there considering there is plenty of storage with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The bright 6.72 inch FHD display supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz which can change as per the content being played on it, and the phone not only comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack, but also with stereo speakers. All of which make it a gaming and multimedia monster. The 108 megapixel sensor is among the best in its segment, delivering not just stunning detail and vibrant colours, but also letting you zoom up to 3x without any loss in detail.

The 5000 mAh battery under that sleek hood not only ensures that you can get comfortably past a day of heavy use, but also recharges in a flash, thanks to support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, as well as a 67 W charger in the box. The Nord CE 3 Lite also runs on OnePlus’ clean, uncluttered OxygenOS on top of Android 13, and also comes with assured future updates. 5G support enables you to get on the fastest network of them all, from the word go. Features like these are unheard of at the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G’s starting price of Rs 19,999.

No less unheard is the presence of a premium feature like high quality active noise cancellation (ANC) and large drivers in TWS priced at Rs 2,999. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 deliver that and more. Their incredibly light (4.7 grams each) build packs in large 12.4 mm drivers that deliver rich bass and incredibly clear sound thanks to OnePlus’ BassWave algorithm that boosts bass without adversely affecting audio clarity. The presence of ANC ensures that external sounds do not disturb your audio experience, whereas well placed microphones make calling crystal clear. Five hour battery life in the buds ensures that you can use them throughout the day without fear while 27hours worth of battery with the case,with AAC and ANC on,will keep you going for days. On days when you are running low on both battery and time, you can just charge the Nord Buds 2 for 10 minutes and you will get 5 hours worth of play time. The buds are IP55 rated sweat and water resistance make them great gym buddies and outdoor run partners. A simple intuitive interface makes them easy to use, and you can even switch between two devices simultaneously. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are very elegantly designed as well, in best OnePlus tradition. Whether you opt for the Lightning White or Thunder Gray option, you are assured of sleek and light buds, and a case made of eco-friendly recycled elements with speckled accents that are different for every case.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available from 11 April onwards at OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlusExperience Stores and authorized stores, while the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be available on the same date at OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores.

As always, there are a number of offers to make these segment-defining devices even more alluring. Customers purchasing a OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite from April 11 from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, authorised stores and select partner stores, will be eligible for a free OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2299, until stocks last. There are also OnePlus Bundle Offers under which the OnePlus Nord Watch can be bought at a discount of Rs 1000 on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store app from April 12-15. The watch can also be bought at a discount of INR 500 off on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App from April 16-30. All of which just go on to make the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 extremely good value for money, which is hardly surprising when you consider that they come from the brand that gave us the term ‘flagship killer.’