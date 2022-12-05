OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro with 4K UHD display, Dolby Audio set to launch in India on December 9

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro will be launched in India on December 9, OnePlus has confirmed. As the name suggests, it would be a size upgrade to the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. The 43-inch model sells for Rs 29,999 while the 50-inch version sells for Rs 32,999. The 55-inch Y1S Pro is expected to be priced a bit higher, though it should still fall under the affordable segment.

The brand has been teasing the product for some time through social media and a dedicated product listing page which, also, drops a few key specifications. Those are broadly in line with the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro, too, will come with a 4K UHD panel and a speaker setup with 24W combined output and Dolby Audio. This will be paired with OnePlus’s AI-driven Gamma Engine that’s said to smart tune the visuals for seemingly “ultra-clear content.”

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro listing on OnePlus website.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro will have a bezel-less design, similar to the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. Support for some high-end features like MEMC and seamless connectivity with OnePlus devices like OnePlus Watch and Buds will be available on the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro as well.

Granular specs have not been revealed yet naturally but they should be more or less in the same ballpark figure as the existing models in the series. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro offer ALLM, in addition to support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC) 2xUSB 2.0, optical, ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Software is Android TV 10. OnePlus’s own OxygenPlay 2.0 interface is also available. Rounding off the package are 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, Google Assistant and Chromecast support.

In related news, OnePlus is gearing to launch two new monitors in the Indian market on December 12. These are the 27-inch OnePlus Monitor X27 and OnePlus Monitor E24. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro review: Style and substance on a budget