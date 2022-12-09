OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro with 4K UHD display, Dolby Audio launched in India: Check price, full specs

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro was launched in India today. As the name suggests, it’s a size upgrade to the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro price in India is set at Rs 39,999. The 43-inch model for reference sells for Rs 29,999 while the 50-inch version sells for Rs 32,999.

The specs are broadly in line with what we’ve seen already on the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro and OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro, too, comes with a 4K UHD panel and a speaker setup with 24W combined output and Dolby Audio. This is paired with OnePlus’s AI-driven Gamma Engine. The smart TV also get Auto Low Latency Mode or ALLM and “seamless connectivity” with existing OnePlus devices such as phones, buds, and smartwatches.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro price in India, availability

OnePlus has launched the 55-inch Y1S Pro smart TV in India at a price of Rs 39,999. It will go on sale starting December 13 (12pm) on OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart and offline channels including OnePlus Experience Stores as well as major offline partner stores.

OnePlus says it will offer Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank transactions (Credit Card Full Swipe, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card EMI) until December 25.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro specs, features

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro has a bezel-less design and a 55-inch 4K UHD display with Gamma Engine that’s said to smart tune the visuals for seemingly “ultra-clear content.” There’s ALLM and MEMC support in addition to HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. For audio, you get a dual speaker setup with a 24W combined output and Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1 (1x eARC), 2xUSB 2.0, optical, ethernet, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Software is Android TV 10. OnePlus’s own OxygenPlay 2.0 interface is available as well.

Rounding off the package are 2GB of RAM, 8GB of on-board storage, Google Assistant and Chromecast support. The TV also “Works with Alexa”. The TV can connect with OnePlus devices like OnePlus Watch and Buds for a more seamless viewing experience.

