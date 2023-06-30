OnePlus to reveal the Nord 3 5G Smartphone at the Nord Summer Launch Event on July 5

Smartphone company OnePlus, known for their flagship Nord phones, is all set to unveil the new OnePlus Nord 3 5G at the Nord Summer Launch Event on July 5, 2023. Along with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the company will also drop the new OnePlus Nord CE3 5G and the Nord Buds 2r.

While the company has already divulged the details of the exemplary back panel design and the colorways of the new OnePlus Nord 3 5G, much of the other information has remained undisclosed.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphones are designed for people living a fast and furious life. Though the phone has been designed with elegance and classic, understated beauty, it contains incredible power that promises to deliver pretty much everything the user could ever ask for.

The mid-range OnePlus Nord 3 5G phone’s back panel design comes in two diverse yet stunning colorways, Tempest Grey and Misty Green. Designed to give individualistic hand-feel in both colorways, the thoughtful back panel of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is both strength and glamour, permanence and elegance. The Tempest Grey colorway, with its textured matte finish, gives the user the ultimate feeling of strength and build, while the glamorously stunning Misty Green colorway is everything glossy with an amazing hand-feel.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Talking about the Nord 3 5G launch in India through a Twitter post, OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu said, “OnePlus Nord is all about giving our users pretty much everything they could ask for, and this starts with a great OnePlus design.”

The OnePlus Nord smartphones are known for their amazing photo quality. Carrying that same legacy, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes with the ultimate marriage of photography hardware and the unique algorithms developed by OnePlus experts. Not only does this promise some breathtaking photos, but also an incredible photography experience. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G has the Sony IMX890 as its main camera sensor. This 50-megapixel sensor is the same highly sensational one used in the company’s hit flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, along with another coveted feature, which is the optical image stabilisation technology. Both these features, along with OnePlus’s exclusive proprietary photography algorithms, are bound to provide exceptional outcomes to the users each time.

Liu also tweeted about the superior photography experience of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G. “OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn’t mean it will give a mid-range photography experience. We’ve taken the core of our flagship OnePlus 11’s camera technology and brought it to the OnePlus Nord 3 5G to make sure our users get a great experience with every photo they take.”

OnePlus has also achieved much higher and clearer picture quality and display experience by giving the OnePlus Nord 3 5G a seamlessly flat display with ultra-thin bezels and a 17.12 cm 120 Hz super fluid screen. The tight and snug display gives incredibly sharp display quality to the users with large stunning images with incredible colours. It also gives a highly fast refresh rate to the phone. Another highly in-demand feature that OnePlus is bringing back in the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is the alert slider. Providing highly comfortable functionality, the alert slider is an attractive feature.

As with all the OnePlus launch events, users can catch the Nord Summer Launch Event live virtually, on July 5 at 7 p.m. Users simply have to click on LINK to watch the launch of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.