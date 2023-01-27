OnePlus to launch its first tablet “OnePlus Pad” in India on February 7

OnePlus is gearing to launch a slew of devices in India on February 7, 2023 and each day, the list keeps getting bigger. We already know that the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus keyboard are set to make their global debut— in India— on the February 7 and now, the Oppo sub-brand has revealed the aforementioned devices will be joined by the OnePlus Pad— OnePlus’s first tablet.

Rumours about the OnePlus Pad have existed since 2021, at least, but the actual product has been missing from action all this time. It’s taken a while but finally, the OnePlus Pad is officially arriving on February 7 and it seems, like the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus’s first tablet will be an India-exclusive, too. The design of the upcoming tablet has been teased ahead of launch, though hardware specs are still under the wraps.

Based on the promo render shared by OnePlus on its official “Cloud 11” event microsite, the OnePlus Pad appears to have a sleek— presumably all-metal— chassis with a centre-mounted rear camera module. There is also the possibility that OnePlus might launch it with cellular connectivity. The tablet will be offered in green, which is also going to be one of the signature colour schemes for the OnePlus 11 5G. There may be more options, but we can’t say for sure yet.

As we mentioned before, OnePlus is keeping hardware specs close to its chest for now but rumour mills suggest that the OnePlus Pad could share some key specs with the Oppo Pad/Oppo Pad Air. Considering how these things go, we can expect OnePlus to reveal more details in the coming days leading to launch. Stay tuned for more.