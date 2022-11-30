OnePlus to foray into monitor market; to launch X27, E24 monitors in India on December 12

After making an unmissable presence in the television industry, OnePlus is now all set to foray into a new business of monitors. The company has announced to launch two monitors namely- Monitor X27 and Monitor E24- in India on December 12. OnePlus had previously teased the launch of a new product on one of its social media accounts. This time the company has confirmed the launch with a press release.

The company says that the new OnePlus monitors will serve as an extension to its vision of delivering a connected ecosystem experience to users.

The company has launched the two monitors across two different price brackets. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is available in 27inch screen size and is a more premium offering “superior display and performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study.”

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 is a mid-range product offering a series of great features at a highly accessible price point. It is meant for everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 is available in 24inch screen size.

“Since our inception, we have grown to become one of the most loved technology brands in India owing to the burdenless user experience and fast and smooth performance of our products. Now, we are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus product portfolio, the OnePlus monitors. We are positive that it will deliver the signature OnePlus experience to our community. The OnePlus monitors also mark our relentless efforts to design innovative products offering top-notch technology at their respective price segments. As always, consistent market analysis and valuable feedback from our community continue to shape our product offerings for them,” said the founder of OnePlus Pete Lau while speaking at the announcement.

