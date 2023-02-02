OnePlus thinks the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is “overpriced”; know reason why

OnePlus feels the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is overpriced. The Chinese smartphone major wasted no time to take a dig at Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship phone, launched at Unpacked 2023 event, asking Twitterati, “In what Galaxy are you paying $1199 for ‘Ultra’?” This was obviously to hype its upcoming OnePlus 11 5G, that’s due for global launch, India included, on February 7, 2023.

While the jibe was aimed squarely at Samsung, OnePlus also managed to loop in Apple’s pro and pro max iPhones, seemingly striking two birds with one stone. OnePlus has basically claimed the OnePlus 11 5G won’t cost as much (as the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) and presumably offer an experience at par, if not better at a lower, more competitive price. But we’ll see.

OnePlus in fact has gone so far as to nudge existing Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21 Plus users into pre-ordering the OnePlus 11 with an extra $200 credit.

To give you some context, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 in the US. In India, Samsung has launched the phone at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 for a version with 12GB/256GB, while versions with 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB will set buyers back by Rs 1,34,999, and Rs 1,54,999, respectively.

The OnePlus 11 5G price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 48,000) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also comes with 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB for CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 53,000) and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs 59,000), respectively.