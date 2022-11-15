OnePlus tablet tipped to launch in 2023; here are the expected specs

OnePlus Pad has been in rumours for more than a year now. There was a report earlier this year that said OnePlus could launch its tablet soon but a long silence prevailed after that which has now finally been broken by the latest leak. A fresh report from a tipster has once again resurrected the rumours of the OnePlus Pad.

According to tipster Max Jambor, OnePlus is working on its Android tablet. Contrary to previous reports that claim OnePlus Pad could come by the second half of this year, Jambor says that the phone could launch next year.

“OnePlus has a tablet in development. The launch is scheduled for next year! #OnePlusPad,” reads Jambor’s tweet.

Past reports suggest that the device is already under private testing and is codenamed “Reeves”. It is expected to take on the likes of iPad and Samsung Galaxy tablets. Rumours also suggest that the OnePlus Pad could share its specs with the Oppo tablet which was launched earlier this year. To recall, the Oppo tablet sports a 10.95-inch display and is powered by an octa-core processor.

A separate online report hints at the pricing of the phone. The device could be priced around CNY 2999 (Rs 34,500) for the 6GB model. The OnePlus Pad is expected to be a mid-budget offering for India with an expected starting price of Rs 35,000.

About the specs, the OnePlus Pad is expected to feature a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED screen. The device could most likely be powered by Snapdragon 865 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Camera set up may include two cameras on the back- a 13MP primary camera backed by a 5MP secondary camera. On the front, it may offer an 8MP selfie camera. The tablet could come equipped with a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

