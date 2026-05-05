OnePlus has announced its Summer Sale 2026, offering discounts and bundled deals across its smartphone lineup, including flagship models like the OnePlus 15 and mid-range devices such as the OnePlus 13R. The sale is set to go live on May 8, 2026, across multiple platforms, including the brand’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

The limited-period sale aims to attract buyers looking to upgrade their smartphones, with a mix of instant discounts, bank offers, and exchange benefits. With rising smartphone prices in recent months, due to a memory chip shortage, this sale comes as an opportunity for consumers to access premium devices at relatively lower effective prices.

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OnePlus 15: OnePlus’ latest flagship will be available to buy at an effective price of Rs. 73,999, including a Rs. 4,000 instant discount on the phone’s usual price of Rs. 77,999.

OnePlus 13: Last year’s OnePlus flagship is receiving a Rs. 7,000 instant discount along with a Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price to Rs. 57,999.

OnePlus 15R: The performance-focused device will be available at an effective price of Rs. 50,999, which includes a Rs. 2,000 price drop and a Rs. 2,000 bank discount on its usual price of Rs. 54,999.

OnePlus 13R: The 13R will be available at an effective price of Rs. 37,999, factoring in a Rs. 3,000 price discount and a Rs. 2,000 bank discount from its original Rs. 42,999 tag.

OnePlus 13s: OnePlus’ compact flagship from last year will be available at an effective price of Rs. 46,999, combining a Rs. 5,000 price cut and a Rs. 3,000 bank discount on its standard Rs. 54,999 price.

OnePlus Nord 6: The newest addition to the Nord lineup will be available for an effective price of Rs. 36,999, inclusive of a Rs. 2,000 bank discount on its usual Rs. 38,999 price.

OnePlus Pad 4: The recently launched tablet drops to an effective price of Rs. 54,999 from its usual Rs. 59,999 via a Rs. 5,000 bank discount and comes bundled with a free OnePlus Stylo Pro worth Rs. 5,499.

OnePlus 13s: OnePlus’ compact flagship from last year will be available at an effective price of Rs. 46,999, combining a Rs 5,000 price cut and a Rs. 3,000 bank discount on its standard Rs. 54,999 price.

OnePlus Nord 6: The newest addition to the Nord lineup will be available for an effective price of Rs. 36,999, inclusive of a Rs. 2,000 bank discount on its usual Rs. 38,999 price.

OnePlus Pad 4: The recently launched tablet drops to an effective price of Rs. 54,999 from its usual Rs. 59,999 via a Rs. 5,000 bank discount and comes bundled with a free OnePlus Stylo Pro worth Rs. 5,499.

Discounts on audio devices

In the audio category, the Bullets Wireless Z3 is available at a usual price of Rs 1,799, with a Rs 200 discount and an additional Rs 100 bank offer, bringing the net effective price down to Rs 1,499.

The Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, priced at Rs 2,099, gets a Rs 100 discount along with a Rs 100 bank discount, making it available at Rs 1,899.

The Nord Buds 3r, originally priced at Rs 1,999, receive a Rs 200 discount and an additional Rs 200 bank offer, reducing the price to Rs 1,599.

The Nord Buds 3, priced at Rs 2,499, come with a Rs 250 discount and Rs 150 bank discount, bringing the effective price to Rs 2,099.

Meanwhile, the Nord Buds 3 Pro is listed at Rs 3,099 and gets a Rs 300 discount along with Rs 150 bank offer, making it available at Rs 2,649.