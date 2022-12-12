OnePlus releases full list of Jio 5G-ready devices: Check if your phone is on the list

Smartphone company OnePlus has joined hands with Jio to bring support for its standalone 5G technology on all its phones. The company, in a press note, has confirmed that all the OnePlus 5G devices will be powered by Jio 5G technology.

OnePlus 5G phone users on Jio network will be able to access Jio 5G speeds at no extra cost. The OnePlus phones that support Jio 5G technology are OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8 Series as well as the Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9RT smartphones will also have access to Jio True 5G network soon.

OnePlus in collaboration with Jio is also giving cashback benefits worth Rs 10,800 which will be given to OnePlus and Jio 5G users during the OnePlus anniversary sale period starting December 13 till December 18. The company says that the first 1000 beneficiaries will additionally receive complementary Red Cable Care plan worth Rs 1499 and Jio Saavn Pro plan worth Rs 399.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Jio team to bring in 5G technology to our community in India. With 5G technology, users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they could possibly imagine. With 5G becoming prevalent, OnePlus continues to demonstrate leadership in 5G R&D and has been the fastest in the industry to bring 5G devices to consumers across the globe. OnePlus launched the first line-up of 5G smartphones in 2020 in India, with the OnePlus 8 series in April 2020. Since then, all our smartphones are 5G-ready,” OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region Navnit Nakra said while making the announcement.

OnePlus devices will be able to access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where Jio True 5G has or is being rolled out rapidly.

