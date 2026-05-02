Three major smartphone brands in India have reportedly hiked their prices with immediate effect, based on the latest details shared by well‑known tipster Abhishek Yadav. Nothing, OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi have apparently raised the price tags on several of their popular models. Interestingly, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei had hinted at this price hike move earlier in 2026 on X. Let’s take a look at the updated price points for the phones the tipster has listed on X.

Nothing:

Nothing has reportedly raised the prices on three of its phones. The Phone (3a) Lite now starts at Rs 27,999, up from the earlier Rs 24,999, while the 256GB variant has climbed to Rs 29,999.

The Phone (4a) has also become more expensive. The base 8GB + 128GB model is now priced at Rs 34,999, and the top‑end 12GB + 256GB version is listed at Rs 40,999.

The Phone (4a) Pro has taken the steepest hit, with its price now starting at Rs 44,999 and climbing to Rs 50,999, depending on the variant.

OnePlus:

OnePlus has also tweaked the prices of the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 15R, and the new figures are already visible on the official OnePlus India website.

The OnePlus 15 now starts at Rs 77,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, up from Rs 72,999, while the 16GB + 512GB version has gone up from Rs 79,999 to Rs 85,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R has become Rs 2,500 more expensive, with its base price now listed at Rs 52,999.

Realme:

Realme has reportedly raised the prices on six of its phones, with every storage variant going up by Rs 1,000 across the board. The affected lineup includes the Realme C71 4G, Realme 15x 5G, Realme 15T 5G, Realme C85 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G.

The new starting prices for these models now stretch from Rs 11,999 to Rs 44,999, depending on the specific device and configuration.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro now starts at Rs 31,999, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ begins at Rs 39,999. According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, some of the higher‑spec variants have seen price rises of up to Rs 2,000.