OnePlus prepping OnePlus 11 5G ‘Marble Odyssey’ limited-edition for India; here’s everything we know about it

OnePlus is bringing the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition to India, but under a different name. The limited-edition model will be called the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey and while OnePlus has been teasing the new colourway for a while— to its community— an email sent out to media today confirms its imminent India launch. The exact date remains a mystery, even now. OnePlus is no stranger to launching phones like these and the company has previously even tied up with other popular brands, Marvel included, to come out with some neat shades and collectible goodies.

Promo material shared by OnePlus seems to suggest that the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will be a rebranded OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition from China. There, OnePlus markets it with the planet Jupiter as base which it to say you get a Jupiter-themed box, stickers, SIM ejector tool, and the likes along with the phone itself which is said to have a “3D microcrystalline back finish and matching gold camera housing.”

OnePlus claims the Jupiter edition’s production efficiency is only about 25 percent compared to the existing green and black glass versions. Actual yield is 50 percent, OnePlus says. Each of these back pieces is seemingly 100 percent hand-picked, probably a big reason behind its limited-edition nature. The finish is further resistant to fingerprints and wear. It is—also— anti-bacterial.

How the Marble Odyssey coming to India differs from the Jupiter model remains to be seen.

Here is how OnePlus India describes the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition:

“This limited-edition OnePlus 11 takes everything that’s great about the OnePlus 11 5G, to a whole new level. It’s a mark of a new journey, especially after your overwhelming support for the OnePlus 11 5G. As the name suggests, the smarthphone is designed with a colour, material, and finish like no other been beautifully crafted giving it a unique look and timeless aesthetic. And just like the carefully crafted feature-rich OnePlus 11, each limited-edition phone has a back panel that is one-of-a-kind; as unique as you are.”

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition ships with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage by default. The core hardware stays as is.