OnePlus Pad to cost about Rs 40,000 in India: Flipkart

OnePlus has been rather silent about the OnePlus Pad’s pricing and availability details for the Indian market for some curious reason. Even though the product was launched all the way back in February, all we know so far is that the OnePlus Pad would start shipping sometime this month only. So, obviously there are a lot of questions hovering around as to why, but it seems we won’t have to wait for long – now that it is late April, already.

Flipkart, which is one of the official sale partners for the OnePlus Pad in India, might have jumped the gun and accidentally revealed the tablet’s pricing— which could also mean the sale date maybe just around the corner. Multiple reports online suggest an April 25 timeline, but we’ll see. Anyhow, according to the Flipkart listings (which have since been taken down, but still available for view to anybody in cached versions, oh how the internet never forgets!) the OnePlus Pad will apparently start at Rs 37,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The top-shelf model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set you back by Rs 39,999, as per Flipkart’s slip.

Note that the OnePlus Pad will be available with Wi-Fi only and there is no option for LTE or 5G so these prices— if true— could swing either way considering how this is OnePlus’s first tablet. The hardware, at least, seems cut out for the task, though, as far as paper specs are concerned.

The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support baked-in. The tablet comes with a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera. Running the show is OxygenOS 13.1 software. Watch this space for more updates.