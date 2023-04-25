OnePlus Pad India price revealed; pre-orders to start from April 28: All details

OnePlus has finally revealed the India price and availability details of its first-ever tablet, OnePlus Pad, two months after launch. OnePlus Pad price in India starts at Rs 37,999. Pre-orders will begin April 28 while open sale is pegged for May 2.

OnePlus Pad India price, availability

OnePlus Pad base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 37,999. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 39,999.

OnePlus Pad accessories range, to be sold separately, include a magnetic keyboard and stylus with the former to be available at Rs 7,999 and latter at Rs 4,999.

Customers can pre-order the tablet starting from April 28, 12pm onwards and get a folio case worth Rs 1,499 at no extra charge. Open sale will start from May 2 (12pm) across Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and offline through OnePlus Experience stores and select Reliance and Croma stores.

OnePlus says the OnePlus Pad will be available for the “OnePlus community” in limited OnePlus Experience stores on May 1.

OnePlus Pad specs, features

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support baked-in. The tablet comes with a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera. Running the show is OxygenOS 13.1 software.

Note that the OnePlus Pad will be available with Wi-Fi only and there is no option for LTE or 5G.