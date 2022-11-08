OnePlus Nord, Nord CE get support for Jio 5G in India

OnePlus has started rolling out software upgrades for the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE that give users in India support for Jio 5G. OxygenOS C.08 will be updated for the OnePlus Nord CE, while OxygenOS F.16 will be applied to the OnePlus Nord. The firmware includes the October 2022 Android security patch in addition to Jio 5G compatibility.

On October 1, 5G services were made available in India. In a few cities across the nation, Jio and Airtel have currently launched their 5G network service.

Through discussions on the OnePlus community site, the firm announced the roll out. According to the tweets, the OTA will initially only be available to a select group of people. It will roll out gradually and become accessible to all users in a few days.

The changelog mentioned on the OnePlus community mentions the following upgrades:

• System stability and fluidity improvements

• Android security patch updated to 2022.10

• Jio 5G network support

Here’s how you can update the Nord and Nord CE in case you have one of these devices:

Go to the settings app on your OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Nord CE to install the most recent firmware. Check if the update appears on top of the screen by tapping on About Device. Tap the Download button if the update is available for your device.

Users can report bugs if any by opening the Google Dialler and entering *#800# in case they experience any problems with their smartphones after installing the update, OnePlus notes. There will be a menu where users can report bugs.

Other than this, the company has added Jio 5G support for the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R last month.